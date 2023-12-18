Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share for up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The closing of the Offering will be on or before December 29, 2023 ("Closing"). The FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of Closing.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

Cash finder's fees will be paid to eligible finders pursuant to this Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 131.4 million common shares outstanding, 139.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191365

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone named BURITI, showcasing mineralization of Scandium (Sc), Cobalt (Co) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Reverse Circulation (RC) hole PCH-RC-116. This newly identified mineralized BURITI Target, located within the weathered profile southward from the current area of interest, was revealed through exploratory RC and Auger drilling conducted as part of the ongoing 2023 drill program. Of the 300-hole drill campaign, 47 holes were executed within the newly defined Buriti Target Zone.

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release issued on June 9, 2023, it will be issuing the first tranche of 500,000 shares pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property").

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 PPM or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release issued earlier today, the total area shown for Target IV has been updated to 193 hectares, and the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously listed the total area shown for Target IV as 1,702 hectares, rather than 193 hectares.

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release)

Highlights:

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company is revisiting its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element ("REE") mineralization. The Company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones.

In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. Following the drill program, Appia engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (WGM) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the two zones.

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential.

Summary:

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

