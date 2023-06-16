Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Updates on Prospecting at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is making significant progress in its helicopter-supported prospecting, mapping, and sampling programs with efforts focused on detailed regional ground exploration in the structural corridor south-southeast (SSE) of its Magnet Ridge Zone at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan.

"Early successes by our prospecting teams have led to the identification of a new high-priority surface showing called the 'Jesse Zone' which was discovered on the first day of field prospecting," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The prospecting team have now identified anomalies along the regional shear zone with biotite-rich pegmatite showings of up to 21,000 cps (counts per second) and the zone appears to be +85m in strike length and +20 m in width at surface."

"The Company uses radioactivity counts captured using a scintillometer (tracking potassium (K), uranium (U) and thorium (Th) levels with a focus on Th levels) to vector into monazite mineralization at surface. And these signal 'units' are measured as counts per second (cps). Higher "cps" levels is a positive indicator for our prospecting crews as they look for new targets along the structural corridor," Burega stated.

Summary:

  • The overall area is consistently producing 1,500-3,000 cps from scintillometer readings with numerous hotspots of 5,000-7,000 cps;

  • Multiple thick biotite-rich pegmatites occur with biotite schists (i.e. glimmerites, the Pebbly Bio-Schist unit) within a 400 m radius area containing scattered readings of 2,000 cps;

  • The team believes that the numerous surface showings are connected under overburden; and

  • Detailed mapping and sampling continues at the Jesse Zone to confirm the full extent of this new zone

"This is a great start to the exploration season, and the Jesse Zone will certainly warrant exploratory drilling once we have completed the step-out drill program currently underway at Magnet Ridge," Burega continued.

The helicopter-supported prospecting programs in the structural corridor area aims to identify and evaluate potential mineralization within this promising geological zone. By utilizing advanced techniques and data collection methods, Appia is enhancing its understanding of the corridor's mineral potential.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cellular) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170264

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 7, 2023 and May 30, 2023, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property").

"Appia has taken a significant step in cementing itself among the upper tier of critical mineral explorers with today's announcement," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Brazil is emerging as a significant source of rare earths contained in ionic clays, and Appia's PCH project will further enhance this potential. The known rare earth element distribution at PCH should lead to favourable economics for processing; is easily on par with other ionic clay projects outside of Asia; and it contains relatively high levels of the magnetic REEs. Early-stage review of the rare element distribution indicates a high potential 'basket price' which is a positive indicator to advance the project. Once additional analysis is completed, a more detailed summary of known results will be shared with the market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

269 Samples Show Positive Correlation to Vendor's Results

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has received a partial set of results from their 15 hole due diligence drilling program completed in April 2023 that confirm the continuity of grade between this representative sample and the Vendor's assay results on The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the initial mobilization of its field crew at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

"The 2023 work season will be highly focussed on determining high priority drill targets along the mineralized structural corridor leading SSE from the Magnet Ridge for upwards of +20 kms," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "Targets will be chosen based on their radiometric signature, and followed-up by extensive ground-truthing with spectrometers and a handheld XRF unit to ensure our drill campaign tracks the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor. It is hoped that new surface zones will contain high-grade REE mineralization as well as near surface bulk tonnage variable-grade mineralization will be discovered with the potential to increase total volume/tonnage on the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has started the continuous operation of its newly constructed pilot plant for the Penco Module near Concepcion, Chile. The Company produced the first sample of high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) concentrate after a successful commissioning period where all the equipment was tested with clays from the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
First high purity HREE sample from Aclara's pilot plant

Barry Murphy (Aclara's Chief Operating Officer) commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

Discovery confirms the presence of mineralization at the surface and depth; further targets to be determined in the newly acquired portion of the Eureka Dome

  • Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 confirm the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Adder Target, expanding beyond the previously known zones.
  • Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, indicating the potential for further target delineation.
  • Intersections include: 1 m @ 0.17% (1700 ppm) TREO2 (37-38 m),1 m @ 0.71% (7100 ppm) TREO2 (40-41 m), 1 m @ 0.10% (1000 ppm) TREO2 (49-50 m), 3 m @ 0.07% (700 ppm) TREO2 (73-76 m) incl. 1 m @ 0.09% (900 ppm) TREO2 (73-74 m).

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target. These results confirm a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization confirmed in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lara smith, antimony periodic symbol

Investor Education: Minor Metals Explained with Expert Lara Smith​

Minor metals can be mystifying for investors. Many of them have important industrial and high-tech applications, but information on prices, supply and demand can be scarce, making it difficult to jump in.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lara Smith, founder of Core Consultants, shared advice on how to understand these smaller-scale markets, emphasizing that it's doable for those who are willing to put in some work.

"Once you start to look at one minor metal, you can know about the rest — you start to learn what goes together," she said, noting that her background in chemistry has helped her understand many lesser-known metals. "All these commodities, all these metal markets have very few drivers, so if you can identify the top driver then you know which direction it's going to go."

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×