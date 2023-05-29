Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Critical MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the initial mobilization of its field crew at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

"The 2023 work season will be highly focussed on determining high priority drill targets along the mineralized structural corridor leading SSE from the Magnet Ridge for upwards of +20 kms," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "Targets will be chosen based on their radiometric signature, and followed-up by extensive ground-truthing with spectrometers and a handheld XRF unit to ensure our drill campaign tracks the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor. It is hoped that new surface zones will contain high-grade REE mineralization as well as near surface bulk tonnage variable-grade mineralization will be discovered with the potential to increase total volume/tonnage on the property."

Based on our 2022 drilling results and new geophysical interpretation of the data, the Company will embark on a 5-phase program comprising an aggressive prospecting & sampling program, followed up by selective drilling of priority targets, and airborne gravity-magnetics-radiometrics at 100 m line spacing of 2 the identified high priority areas on the property (the eastern structural corridor and Alces Lake North).

Mobilization of the field crew will take place over the next 2 weeks.

VP Exploration Irvine R. Annesley is pleased that these airborne radiometrics/magnetics/3D gravity gradiometer surveys will be undertaken to fully delineate, characterize, and interpret this distinct structural corridor. He expects that "Our increasing understanding of the complex lithological and structural context of the Alces Lake REE minerals system, adjacent to/within the main structural corridor, will ultimately enhance our potential for the discovery of additional mineralized zones at depth along this mylonitic shear zone."

"The Alces Lake Property contains variable grade REE mineralization; including high-grade with some of the highest-grade total REE mineralization in the world and hosted within a number of surface and near surface occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike," stated VP Exploration Irvine Annesley. "The United States and Canadian governments are actively pursuing critical REE resources to build a domestic REE supply chain within North America, and hope to see the Alces Lake project as part of the answer to this demand."

Planned 2023 Exploration Program

The Exploration Program is scheduled to start in early June and is planned to include the following 5 phases:

Phase I

  • Helicopter-supported detailed regional ground prospecting, mapping, and sampling of the structural corridor area
  • Helicopter-supported detailed regional ground prospecting, mapping and sampling over historic REE occurrences of the Alces Lake North area

Phase II

  • 5,000 m of helicopter-supported diamond drilling of 1) priority targets following the strike extension south-southeast from the Wilson, Richard, Charles, Bell, Ivan, Dylan, Dante, and AMP zones through the Magnet Ridge Zone for ~20 kms, 2) the southern extension of The Magnet Ridge Zone (delineation drilling), and 3) reconnaissance drilling on priority regional geological/geophysical targets in the Western Anomaly area;

Phase III

  • Airborne gravity-magnetics-radiometrics (AGG) geophysical survey of the structural corridor (Figure 1) at 100 m line spacing o map the REE minerals system of the structural corridor area from surface to depth in order to prioritize drill targets;

Phase IV

  • Airborne gravity-magnetics-radiometrics (AGG) geophysical survey of Alces Lake North at 100 m line spacing to map the REE minerals system of Alces Lake North from surface to depth in order to prioritize drill targets;

Phase V

  • Mineralogical/petrological characterization (IRAP study) of the major REE zones/subzones at WRCB-Ivan-Dylan-Dante and Magnet Ridge to understand/interpret the enigmatic complex minerals system at Alces Lake. Note: PhD research indicates that the mineralization is protracted and pulsed over ~90 Ma (~90 million years of sustained anatectic melting to produce the low- to high-grade REE mineralization at Alces Lake).

Exploration permits for the proposed Phases I and II are approved, and those of Phases III and IV will be submitted shortly.

Background on Alces Lake

In 2022, the Company completed an aggressive 17,500 m diamond drilling campaign of 1) the WRCB extension at depth and southwards, 2) new targets at Magnet Ridge and Magnet Ridge West, and 3) some regional Western Anomaly targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of The Company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results.

Ongoing work at Alces Lake is following up on a distinct structural corridor (mylonitic shear zone), identified in 2019 from magnetic/gravity worms and from legacy GSC mapping data, that forms the eastern limb of a major fold structure that hosts the low- to high-grade mineralized vein system (known as the WRCB-Ivan-Dylan-Dante Zones). The mineralized zones (vein system) on surface average 15 to 50 m in width and are composed of individual veins, pods, and boudins which range from one to 10's of metres in thickness. Veins, pods, and boudins are discontinuous and heterogeneous in composition to ~250 m depth and follow a linear to anastomosing (branching) structural geometry. This REE mineral system extends SSE along strike for at least 4 - 5 kilometres to Magnet Ridge. The limits of this mineralized system have not been established along strike or along dip, and therefore its extension remains unknown. However, the associated structural corridor that borders (and includes) the mineralization system is identified readily on Lidar and Google Earth images (macroscale) and can be followed for at least 25 km (Figure 1).

Comprehensive interpretation and modeling of the WRCB and Magnet Ridge mineralized zones have indicated that follow-up geophysical and geochemical surveys are necessary along and across the highest-priority areas of a major structural corridor (2.5 - 4.0 km-wide mylonitic shear zone) that extends south-southeast from the main mineralized zones at WRCB-Ivan-Dylan-Dante to Magnet Ridge and then for another 20 to 25 km (Figure 1).

The origin and implications of this heterogeneous mylonitic shear zone (e.g. an old suture zone stitched by multiple orogenies of Paleoproterozoic age) remain unknown at this time. The proposed high-resolution airborne geophysical surveys will facilitate delineation and mapping of REE mineralized (monazite-bearing) pegmatites and associated biotite schists (glimmerites) adjacent to and within this structural corridor to establish new drill targets. The petrophysical characteristics (i.e. density, radiometric, and magnetic properties) of monazite and associated REE minerals will be maximized as a vectoring tool(s) for finding new targets (i.e. by utilizing the leading edge geophysical exploration technology at optimal line spacing/orientation).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/167869_app1en.jpg

Figure 1. Location of Alces Lake NNW-SSE-trending structural corridor (mylonitic shear zone): a) Lidar and b) Google Earth (Poliakovska et al., 2019).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/167869_appia1en.jpg

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet metals" rare earths are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cellular) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167869

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lara smith, antimony periodic symbol

Investor Education: Minor Metals Explained with Expert Lara Smith​

Minor metals can be mystifying for investors. Many of them have important industrial and high-tech applications, but information on prices, supply and demand can be scarce, making it difficult to jump in.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lara Smith, founder of Core Consultants, shared advice on how to understand these smaller-scale markets, emphasizing that it's doable for those who are willing to put in some work.

"Once you start to look at one minor metal, you can know about the rest — you start to learn what goes together," she said, noting that her background in chemistry has helped her understand many lesser-known metals. "All these commodities, all these metal markets have very few drivers, so if you can identify the top driver then you know which direction it's going to go."

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Resource Investing

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

June 2023 Investor Events Schedule

Lithium Investing

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Resource Investing

Further Extensional Success At Rothschild

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Loncor Gold Rises 20 Percent

×