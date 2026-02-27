Apogee Minerals Announces Resignation of Directors

Apogee Minerals Ltd. ("Apogee" or the "Company") (TSXV: APMI) announces that Mr. Jordan Trimble and Mr. Nick Findler have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately, in order to focus on their other professional commitments.

The Company thanks Mr. Trimble and Mr. Findler for their valuable contributions and service to the Company and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors. Further updates regarding the composition of the Board will be provided as appropriate.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused in Canada. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company's website:
www.apogeemineralsltd.com

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

"Tim Fernback"               

Tim Fernback
Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.
Nicholas Coltura, Director
Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

apogee-minerals-ltdapmi-cctsxv-apmigold-investing
APMI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Shines with 171 Percent Gain

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

silver investing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

precious metals investing

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp