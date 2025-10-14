Anthropic and Salesforce Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver Trusted AI for Regulated Industries

Regulated and data-sensitive industries can now use Claude models from Anthropic in Agentforce
Claude and Slack integration brings conversational AI into enterprise workflows, allowing employees to analyze documents, access organizational intelligence, and make decisions faster without switching apps
CrowdStrike and RBC Wealth Management are using Claude via Amazon Bedrock in Agentforce to innovate within Salesforce's trust boundary
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Anthropic today announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade AI for regulated and data-sensitive industries.
This expanded partnership introduces three new major initiatives:
- Anthropic's Claude, one of the world's most powerful families of AI models, is a foundational model for Salesforce's Agentforce 360 Platform. Building on this foundation, Claude can now be used as a preferred AI model for regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, cybersecurity, and life sciences, while keeping sensitive data and workloads secure within Salesforce's trusted environment. Companies like CrowdStrike and RBC Wealth Management are already using Claude in Agentforce to create new AI-powered customer experiences and workflows.
- Anthropic and Salesforce will collaborate on industry-specific AI solutions for regulated industries via the Agentforce 360 Platform, beginning with financial services.
- Salesforce and Anthropic are deeply integrating Claude and Slack to give users access to leading AI experiences in their preferred work apps, with plans to bring Agentforce 360 into Claude.
"Salesforce and Anthropic share a vision for a trusted AI ecosystem that puts customers at the center," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce . "By bringing Salesforce directly into Claude — and Claude's intelligence into Salesforce and Slack — we're giving every company the power to work in entirely new ways. Together, we're making trusted, agentic AI real for every industry — combining Anthropic's world-class models with the trust, reliability, accuracy and scale of Agentforce 360, helping customers achieve new levels of productivity, innovation, and growth."
"Regulated industries need frontier AI capabilities, but they also need the appropriate safeguards before they can deploy in sensitive systems. We've built Claude to deliver both: the performance and the safeguards," said Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic . "This partnership makes Claude available to more Salesforce customers through Agentforce, bringing it to companies in industries like healthcare, financial services, cybersecurity, and other sectors."
Delivering Trusted and Secure AI for Regulated Industries
Anthropic is the first LLM provider fully integrated within the Salesforce trust boundary , with all of Claude's traffic contained in the Salesforce virtual private cloud. By offering Anthropic's Amazon Bedrock-hosted models within the Agentforce 360 Platform, organizations in regulated sectors can deploy domain-specific AI while keeping sensitive data and AI workloads within Salesforce's secure environment.
The partnership will integrate Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services with Agentforce Financial Services , enabling AI agents to better understand financial instruments, insurance claims, and industry frameworks with the deep domain expertise these sectors require. For example, a financial advisor using Agentforce can ask their AI agent, powered by Claude, to help summarize client portfolios, flag new industry requirements affecting retirement plans, and automate consent tracking and customer outreach. The agent securely combines CRM insights with the latest industry updates to deliver greater accuracy and compliance-ready action plans. This turns hours of work into a single, trusted workflow.
"Because of Anthropic on Amazon Bedrock and Agentforce, we're able to help our advisors with their most time-consuming task: meeting prep," said Rohit Gupta, Head, Digital Advisor Platforms, RBC Wealth Management. "This has saved them significant time, allowing them to focus on what matters most – client relationships."
An Integrated Slack Experience in Claude
Building on the Claude and Slack integration launched earlier this month , Salesforce and Anthropic are augmenting the connection between conversational AI and enterprise workflows. Through Slack's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Claude can access Slack channels, messages, and files to summarize conversations, extract key decisions, and draft updates. And users can invoke Claude directly within Slack to analyze documents, perform web searches, or pull connected insights from Salesforce CRM data, Tableau, or other enterprise apps — moving conversations from discussion to decision faster.
This partnership is intended to extend beyond today's capabilities to bring the full power of Agentforce 360 into Claude, enabling employees to move seamlessly from insight to action.
A Partnership Built on Mutual Success
Salesforce is deploying Claude Code across its global engineering organization to augment developer workflows and increase productivity. With Claude Code, Anthropic's AI coding agent that operates directly in the terminal, Salesforce engineers can build, fix, and ship projects faster while maintaining full transparency and control. Through the Slack MCP server integration, Salesforce engineering teams will use Claude Code to document code in Slack canvases, read specifications from Slack channels, and pull context from Slack discussions directly into their development workflow.
This partnership builds on Anthropic's own success as a Salesforce customer using Slack and the Agentforce 360 Platform. As Anthropic scaled from a handful of employees to thousands in under two years, it has increasingly used Slack as an operational pillar and Agentforce Sales to create a unified experience for sellers and partners. The team uses Claude directly within Slack to summarize long conversation threads, surface key insights, and deliver guided actions for the internal sales team without leaving the flow of work. This is a powerful demonstration of the very conversational workflows this partnership will bring to all customers.
Availability
- Agentforce powered by Anthropic is available today for select customers.
- Claude and Slack bi-directional integrations are available today.
- The new collaboration on regulated industry solutions and the Agentforce 360 integration for Claude are currently under development, with more details on availability to be shared in the coming months.
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
About Anthropic
Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models purpose-built for business tasks. Visit www.anthropic.com for more information.
