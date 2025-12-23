AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results on January 6, 2026

AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results on January 6, 2026

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 before the market open on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com . The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13757614.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com .

Investors:
Stephen Trowbridge
Executive Vice President & CFO
518-795-1408
strowbridge@angiodynamics.com

Media:
Saleem Cheeks
Vice President, Communications
518-795-1174
scheeks@angiodynamics.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

