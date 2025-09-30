Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine

Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; NASDAQ: AEC; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first 12 holes of the Company's ongoing 20-hole, 8,000-foot confirmation drill program at its JD-7 mine, an existing uranium and vanadium open pit mine in Montrose County, Colorado. This program, announced on August 25, 2025, aims to 1) collect geologic information related to uranium mineralization in multiple sandstone hosted deposits throughout the area; 2) confirm the existing pit resources; 3) confirm the extent and location of underground uranium and vanadium resources; and 4) consider potential uranium and vanadium resource expansion. The drill program consisting primarily of air rotary with a subset of split barrel core drilling is being conducted by Tri-Park Drilling.

Significant intercepts of mineralization from the program include:

  • 17.0 ft grading 5,190 ppm (0.519%) eU3O8 (GT of 8.82) in Hole JD7-25-004B, with a peak of 14,850 ppm (1.485%) eU3O8 at 153.5 ft;

  • 19.0 ft grading 2,380 ppm (0.238%) eU3O8 (GT of 4.52) in Hole JD7-25-005, with a peak of 9,240 ppm (0.924%) eU3O8 at 170.0 ft; and

  • 17.0 ft grading 1,620 ppm (0.162%) eU3O8 (GT of 2.75) in Hole JD7-25-012, with a peak of 5,990 ppm (0.599%) eU3O8 at 185.0 ft.

Corey Dias, Anfield's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the interim drill results as they both underscore the potential for resource confirmation – and possible expansion – at JD-7 and align with Anfield's broader strategy to advance its portfolio of near-term uranium and vanadium projects toward production. The Company remains on track to complete the remaining holes in the coming weeks, with full results expected to inform future development plans, including integration into Anfield's hub-and-spoke production model centered around the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Utah."

Figure 1: Drilling Underway at JD-7 Open Pit mine:

Drilling Underway at JD-7 Open Pit mine

Drilling commenced on September 15th, 2025, and initial results have been highly encouraging, with 12 out of the planned 20 drilling targets completed to date. Gamma ray logging results indicate elevated uranium mineralization exceeding the minimum cutoff grade of 200 ppm eU3O8 and minimum Grade Thickness (GT) of 0.2 in 10 of the 12 drill holes completed so far. These findings confirm the presence of uranium mineralization at depths and locations consistent with the historical drilling dataset for the JD-7 mine.

The drilling results demonstrate robust uranium mineralization across the targeted areas, with seven holes yielding a Grade Thickness (GT) over 0.5, indicating high-potential zones; three holes showing GT values between 0.1 and 0.5, reflecting moderate mineralization; and two holes containing only trace mineralization. The lower-strength intercepts are associated with the program's objective to delineate the outer boundaries of the mineralized resource, providing valuable data for refining resource models and supporting future mine planning and development at JD-7.

Figure 2: JD-7 Drill Collar Location Map

JD-7 Drill Collar Location Map

Figure 3: Drill results

Hole ID Date Completed Total Depth* Drilled Drift Distance (ft) Drift Azimuth (Degrees) Top Intercept Depth* Bottom Intercept Depth* Intercept Thickness (ft) Grade %eU3O8 GT** Total Hole GT**
JD7-25-009 9/16/2025 500 11.0 152.5 221.5 222.0 0.5 0.026 0.013 0.0
JD7-25-001 9/16/2025 320 7.7 114.7 41.5 46.0 4.5 0.101 0.455 0.6
49.5 52.5 3.0 0.057 0.171
JD7-25-005 9/17/2025 400 6.0 221.7 159.5 178.5 19.0 0.238 4.522 4.5
JD7-25-019 9/18/2025 400 2.2 196.8 271.0 279.0 8.0 0.229 1.832 1.8
JD7-25-017 9/19/2025 400 7.0 138.2 163.5 164.0 0.5 0.020 0.010 0.0
180.5 181.5 1.0 0.022 0.022
JD7-25-018 9/20/2025 400 2.9 99.2 234.5 252.5 18.0 0.060 1.080 1.3
253.0 258.5 5.5 0.035 0.193
JD7-25-020 9/21/2025 440 6.1 204.4 339.0 342.0 3.0 0.116 0.348 0.3
JD7-25-002B 9/23/2025 74 0.1 208.3 57.0 60.0 3.0 0.056 0.168 0.2
JD7-25-003 9/21/2025 320 2.6 200.5 65.5 69.5 4.0 0.123 0.492 0.5
JD7-25-004B 9/24/2025 185 2.0 204.2 149.0 166.0 17.0 0.519 8.823 9.7
174.0 179.0 5.0 0.169 0.845
JD7-25-013 9/22/2025 400 4.6 149.6 256.0 257.5 1.5 0.057 0.086 0.9
258.5 265.0 6.5 0.089 0.579
272.0 275.0 3.0 0.039 0.117
276.0 279.0 3.0 0.028 0.084
313.0 315.0 2.0 0.029 0.058
JD7-25-012 9/22/2025 400 3.3 117.5 180.0 197.0 17.0 0.162 2.754 3.3
198.5 201.5 3.0 0.023 0.069
204.0 207.0 3.0 0.031 0.093
208.0 216.0 8.0 0.052 0.416
Intercepts are reported at a 0.02 eU308% (200 ppm) grade cut-off
*All depth units are Feet below drill hole collar. **GT is calculated as: Grade x Thickness (ft)


Figure 4: Mineralized Core Samples Recovered from JD7-25-004

Mineralized Core Samples Recovered from JD7-25-004

Two of the drill holes were completed with cored intervals to obtain physical samples of mineralized material. Cored intervals were completed using split-barrel core drilling through the mineralized zones. A subset of the remaining drill holes will also be drilled with core intervals. The core samples will be analyzed by two laboratories: Pace Analytical of Sheridan, Wyoming and Hazen Research of Golden, Colorado. These labs will use chemical methods to: 1) determine both uranium and vanadium content to evaluate the vanadium-to-uranium ratio of the mineralization; 2) to provide data to validate the uranium gamma ray logging results; and 3) further refine the uranium and vanadium resource estimates for JD-7 lease. The cores can also be used for mineralogical and metallurgical testing. This data will enhance the accuracy of the geological model and supports Anfield's efforts to advance the project toward production readiness.

Qualified Persons

Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., principal engineer at BRS Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the NASDAQ (AEC-Q), the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Anfield Energy Inc.
Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact:

Anfield Energy, Inc.
Corporate Communications
604-669-5762
contact@anfieldenergy.com
www.anfieldenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement
THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" and "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION (COLLECTIVELY, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS"). STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESS RELEASE INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE TIMING OF COMPLETION OF THE DRILL PROGRAM.

EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS "ESTIMATE," "ANTICIPATE," "BELIEVE," "PLAN" OR "EXPECT" OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE COMPANY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH MINERAL EXPLORATION AND FUNDING AS WELL AS THE RISKS SHOWN IN THE COMPANY'S MOST RECENT ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS AND FROM TIME-TO-TIME IN OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY. OTHER RISKS INCLUDE RISKS ASSOCIATED FUTURE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY AND LEVEL OF SUPPORT FOR ITS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY'S EXPLORATION EFFORTS WILL SUCCEED OR THE COMPANY WILL ULTIMATELY ACHIEVE COMMERCIAL SUCCESS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE MADE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, AND THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, OR TO UPDATE THE REASONS WHY ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER FROM THOSE PROJECTED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ALTHOUGH THE COMPANY BELIEVES THAT THE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS AND INTENTIONS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE ARE REASONABLE, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THOSE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER ALL OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN AND SHOULD ALSO REFER TO THE RISK FACTORS DISCLOSED IN THE COMPANY'S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED FROM TIME-TO-TIME.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e74572f2-349b-4fa8-b8f5-f4701216fd2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7ef9d1-eb4f-4d10-9b61-046f10ecadf4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c40b8e77-9ef5-43ab-acc1-065bd3687b4c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Anfield Energy Inc.AEC:CATSXV:AECBattery Metals Investing
AEC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Anfield Energy Inc.

Anfield Energy Inc.

Anfield Energy Inc is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company. Anfield's conventional uranium asset portfolio is underpinned by Shootaring Canyon Mill - one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the US - located in Utah. Anfield's West Slope project in Colorado has a historical uranium and vanadium resource of 11mlbs and 53Mlbs, respectively, while Utah-based Velvet-Wood project has an NI 43-101 uranium resource of 4.6Mlbs.

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a combined preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for both its Utah-based Velvet-Wood Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Velvet-Wood") and its Colorado-based Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Slick Rock"). The PEA titled, "The Shootaring Canyon Mill and Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium Projects, Preliminary Economic Assessment" (PEA, 2023), will be published on SEDAR within 45 days. These two projects are located proximal to one another within the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, and within close distance of the Company's [permitted] Shootaring Canyon Mill ("Shootaring") which will act as a centralized mineral processing facility in the PEA. The independent PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral properties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anfield Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Anfield Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Anfield Energy, Inc. (TSXV: AEC) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anfield to Acquire Dripping Springs Quartzite Uranium Project

Anfield to Acquire Dripping Springs Quartzite Uranium Project

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with ACCO Resources ("ACCO", or "the Seller"), an arms-length party, to acquire a 100% interest in 115 unpatented mining claims and associated data covering more than 2,300 acres of the Dripping Springs Quartzite uranium project ("Dripping Springs"), located in Gila County, Arizona.

Corey Dias, Anfield's CEO commented: "We are pleased to acquire the Dripping Springs Quartzite Uranium Project, given both the history of uranium exploration and the identification by the US Geological Survey of more than 100 uranium deposits in the area. Moreover, the region hosts eight past-producing mines – which shipped material to the Globe, Arizona-based uranium buying station in the 1950s – along with Uranium Energy Corp.'s Workman Creek project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Building the team to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project to a construction decision

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million