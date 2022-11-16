GamingInvesting News

AndaSeat the world's leading gaming chair brand with a mission to continue to provide a high-performance chair experience, announces its Black Friday Pricing to bring holiday cheer into people's lives by providing new and long-term AndaSeat fans with the ideal opportunity to take advantage of early savings on almost everything.

AndaSeat , which has partnered with Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Iron Man under Marvel, Transformers under Hasbro, and Rainbow 6 Siege, etc., has been designing and engineering ergonomic gaming chairs and other ergonomic devices for gaming, work, and life si nce 2013. It has launched a number of gaming chair collections that will enhance the comfort of an individual's life.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair in 2022 - Kaiser 3
The Kaiser 3 ergonomic gaming chair launched by AndaSeat this year, has been hailed by industry insiders as one of the best gaming chairs in 2022. With a movable magnetic head pillow, built-in 4-way lumbar support, 4D armrests, and up to 165 degrees adjustable backrest, Kaiser 3 effectively relieves the fatigue and back pain caused by sitting for long with improper posture, ensuring continuous comfort and ergonomic support.

Kaiser 3 is suitable for gamers, office workers, and others who attach importance to health. It is also the preferred choice to upgrade the gaming setup in a gaming room or an arcade.

Good-looking Gaming Chair - Phantom 3
The AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair would be suitable for a fan of good-looking furniture, which comes with a Comfort Tech backrest with 90 ~160° recline and lock.

Best Value for Money - Kaiser 2
If a gaming chair with the best value for money were to be recommended, it would be the Kaiser 2. This XL-size gaming chair is equipped with 4D armrests, a head pillow, and a lumbar pillow. It is undoubtedly the king of value for money.

Gaming Chair with Footrest - Jungle 2
Office workers or gamers who are under 180cm in height and under 90KG in weight may wish to consider Jungle 2. This gaming chair is great value for money and has a footrest perfect for napping.

AndaSeat is offering up to $200 in savings on all of its high-quality gaming chairs during the Black Friday Sale. All AndaSeat gaming chair models, including the Kaiser 3, Phantom 3, Transformers edition, and other older models, are eligible for the discount. If the readers are on the hunt for an ergonomic and comfortable gaming chair, it would be the best time of the year to get one now. Now the readers can buy Kaiser 3 for $399 (was $499 for L size), Phantom 3 for $249.99 , Kaiser 2 for $359.99 , and Jungle 2 for $199.99 .

About AndaSeat
AndaSeat is the driver that pushes its community of trailblazers to the winning circle. Anda comes from the Spanish word for Go. The fortitude to go forward with everything AndaSeat values through its commitment to continue its expertise in top-performance racing chairs integrated to be your first choice for ergonomic chairs. AndaSeat has done the research and development to save you time with its team of chair experts. AndaSeat designs and tests the build-out quality that fits body type, size, mobility, and comfortability. Its mission is to continue to provide a performance chair experience that started on the virtual racetrack now in the comfort of your own home.

Official website - https://www.andaseat.com/

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Mistplay today announced it ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector that are transforming the industry.

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America (CNW Group/Mistplay)

Mistplay also ranked #31 as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America , now in its 28 th year.

These programs recognize fast-growing companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mistplay grew 5,247% in revenue from 2018 to 2021.

Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani , credits their steadfast dedication towards driving user value and doubling down on the strategic development of their core loyalty platform with the company's accelerated growth. Machalani said, "The past few years have been a wild ride for growth, but we're really just getting started. Loyalty gaming continues to emerge as a powerful disruptor to the mobile industry by enriching the player experience to drive long term value to gamers and game publishers. Today's award is another signal that we're on a strong path towards being the best way to play games for everyone, everywhere. Our team takes tremendous pride in continuously driving innovation as a market leader with our strong AI-first approach".

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie , partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Mistplay
Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America . Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 , and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million . Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada . The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler , EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

Influence Mobile Announced as the 121 Fastest-Growing Technology Company in North America

Honor by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ marks the second consecutive year Influence Mobile named to the list

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 121 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America . Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 1,186 percent during this period and was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

NorthStar Bets encourages Canadians to take a 90-minute 'stat holiday' to support the Canadian men's soccer team on the world stage

It's time to cheer on the boys in red, Canada !

NorthStar Bets (CNW Group/NorthStar Gaming Inc.)

For the first time since 1986, Canada's men's soccer team will be representing our country in the world's biggest soccer tournament. To mark this historic event, NorthStar Bets is rallying Canadians to support the team in their upcoming matches regardless of where they are or what time of the day it is, that's why NorthStar Bets created a new 90-minute "statutory holiday".

The Canadian team's first match of the tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 23 , at 2 p.m. ET , falling in the middle of the workday for many. To give all Canadian soccer fans the opportunity to watch the match, NorthStar Bets is urging Canadian employers and senior decision-makers to give employees time off during the day to watch the national men's team compete on the world stage with the first-ever 90-minute stat holiday.

"Canadian soccer fans have waited 36 years for this moment, and we want to ensure every Canadian has the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian squad," said Michael Moskowitz , CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We hope that a 90-minute 'stat holiday' will provide a sense of togetherness and patriotism, while demonstrating our nation's pride of Canada's men's soccer team. Canadians have a long and rich history of rallying around marquee hockey, baseball and basketball moments, and now it's time to show our support for our soccer team."

NorthStar Gaming is teaming up with the hosts of the popular soccer podcast Footy Prime , featuring former Canadian men's national soccer team stars Craig Forrest and Jimmy Brennan , alongside their sports podcast co-hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Dan Wong and Jeff Cole , to rally Canadians behind the 90-minute stat holiday program.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NorthStar Bets and encourage fellow Canadian soccer fans to take time out of their busy days to watch Canada take on the world for the first time in almost 40 years," said Craig Forrest , former men's national soccer player, sports commentator and Footy Prime podcast co-host. "Our Canadian roots compel us to rally behind our athletes for one of the world's biggest sporting moments in history. We look forward to sharing this experience with Canadians across the country."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NorthStar Gaming is hosting immersive pre-parties at The Rec Room in Toronto for Canada's first two matches on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET . Visit www.90minutes.ca to register and learn more about the 90-minute statutory holiday.

Canadians can also join in on the fun by using the #90MinStatHoliday hashtag on social media or by showing support with a bet on Canada with NorthStar Bets ( www.northstarbets.ca ), or download the app from the App Store and Play Store .

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in- Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

About Footy Prime With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers soccer/football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

Vonage's Conversational Commerce Application Chosen by Razer to Enhance Customer Engagement

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

Global Demand for Drone Racing Surges as Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season

More international broadcast networks add DRL programming this 2022-23 Season, which premieres on Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms

The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, announced expanded global media distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which premieres this Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms.

This season will represent DRL's broadest global reach, with racing airing in more than 320 million households, up 30% from last season, across nearly 170 markets. The league announced partnerships with 20 international networks including: NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, Art Motion , Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, Tap DMV Philippines, Fox Sports Australia, O2TV Sport, ubeat (Grup Mediapro), STARZPLAY Sports, ELEVEN, beIN Sports, Sportall, Viaplay, and more.

DRL will make its race content available across multiple digital platforms for simultaneous live streams, coining themselves the first "wide-streamed" sport. As Gen Z's favorite sport, DRL will stream on TikTok, where the league has over 5 million followers and the platform boasts 10 billion views of #drone videos . DRL will also stream on YouTube, where DRL has seen 60% of its all-time views organically jump in the past 90 days, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

"DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos. "While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience."

Starting with DRL's Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud this Saturday, fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, DRL SIM virtual maps and a metaverse world to be crowned the DRL Algorand World Champion. The season will feature a live audience esports event in February at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas , and a spectacular drone race, Miami 3-0-Fly , at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida . Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

DRL partners, Algorand, Google Cloud, T- Mobile , the U.S. Air Force, PointsKash, and Draganfly will activate throughout the season. Fans will engage with DRL through their suite of gaming products including the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming metaverse game Project Drone Galaxy.

DRL just dropped new trending apparel in the DRL Store , including replicas of DRL Pilot jerseys that hints DRL's tech data, custom drones and hidden messages through interactive QR codes that lead to surprise digital locations.

About DRL
Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

SXU Launches Esports Program

Saint Xavier University (SXU) has launched its first-ever esports program, which began competition this fall for the 2022-23 season. Esports, or electronic sports, are multiplayer, organized games played competitively, and SXU is among the first colleges in Chicago to roll out organized competitive leagues.

Saint Xavier University logo (PRNewsfoto/Saint Xavier University)

Esports, which can be traced back to 1972 when gaming consoles became common, are being launched at an increasing rate in colleges across the United States and are quickly becoming a normal part of campus athletics.

"Launching one of the first esports programs in Chicago is demonstrative of SXU's commitment to innovation and has both strengthened and diversified our athletic portfolio. Collegiate esports focus on inclusivity and bring together a diverse group of students who may not have otherwise had opportunities to connect with each other," said Matt Cunningham , director of Athletics.

The SXU esports program, part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), has a structure that mirrors that of traditional collegiate sports and the team currently competes in five titles: League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With 40 competitors in just the first semester of competition, the team is rapidly growing.

Led by head coach Lemar Daniels , who has several years of esports experience and multiple team accomplishments under his leadership, the team already has a series of victories and plans to continue their winning tradition.

In addition to being a unique part of collegiate sports, the esports team at SXU provides an array of opportunities for the students, including the opportunity to gain and enhance real-world skills through work with broadcasting, production, social media and team management. Student-athletes gain experience in collaboration, team-building, problem-solving, communication, leadership and critical thinking.

The esports industry is expected to see growth of nearly 30 million participants throughout the rest of 2022 and will continue to rise in future years. Daniels, who is currently recruiting for the 2023-24 season, looks forward to the future of SXU esports and hopes to cultivate a culture of leadership and success with a focus on ensuring diversity throughout the program.

"As competitive gaming continues to grow, we are building the foundation for high-level competition in collegiate esports while delivering the SXU promise to educate for competence, character and career success," Daniels said.

Saint Xavier University was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences , Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences . Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT: Deb Rapacz, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, rapacz@sxu.edu

