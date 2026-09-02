Amkor Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Amkor's presentation will occur at 8:10 am Pacific Time (11:10 am Eastern Time) in San Francisco, CA.

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website, located at ir.amkor.com . Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Media Relations
Kris Pugsley
Vice President, Marketing Communications
480-786-7499
kris.pugsley@amkor.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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