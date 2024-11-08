Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trump's Return: Experts on What it Means for Mining, Oil/Gas and Clean Energy

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Will Trump's US Election Win Affect the Crypto Industry?

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2024 UBS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2024. Peter Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2024-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-302300260.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGN
BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

TEZSPIRE MET BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS

Statistically Significant Reduction in Nasal Polyp Size, Nasal Congestion Compared to Placebo

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 WAYPOINT trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP [nasal polyps]). The trial demonstrated patients treated with TEZSPIRE ® (tezepelumab-ekko) had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the size of nasal polyps and reduced nasal congestion compared to placebo. The safety profile and tolerability of TEZSPIRE in the trial were consistent with the known profile of the medicine.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 4 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2024

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market was worth US$1.55 trillion in 2023, and the firm expects it to grow at a CAGR of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

The Investing News Network profiles the four best-performing Canadian biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains below.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a plant-based biotechnology company, today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Q3 FY24 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C: First Positive Operating Cash Flow Quarter Underpinned by Strong Financial and Operational Performance

US-focused Hydration solutions company, The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte USA” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its operational and financial performance for the three-month period ended 30 September 2024 (the “quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Strong growth in sales and earnings this quarter reflects the momentum we're building throughout our business. We continue to invest heavily in our rapidly advancing pipeline, with a focus on delivering innovative therapies across our core therapeutic areas," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities & Cash Report and 4C for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world‐class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

×