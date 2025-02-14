AMGEN TO PRESENT AT CITI'S 2025 VIRTUAL ONCOLOGY LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that Fortinos is now carrying CWENCH Hydration™ in all 24 of its supermarket locations throughout the Greater Toronto and Greater Hamilton areas of Ontario. Fortinos is part of the Loblaw Group of Companies , a Canadian grocery and retail giant with 90% of Canadians residing within 10 kilometres of one of its more than 2,400 locations.
At launch, both CWENCH hydration mix formats in all four CWENCH Hydration™ flavours are being carried by Fortinos, with the ready-to-drink ("RTD") format of CWENCH Hydration™ expected to be available by April 2025.
Fortinos has positioned CWENCH Hydration™ in its Nature's Treasure department, which is a dedicated area in each of its supermarkets for a curated selection of organic/natural products and health foods. The Nature's Treasure sections of all 24 Fortinos locations have a Certified Nutritional Practitioner on-site, who can help guide consumers towards the most suitable wellness products for their needs. Cizzle Brands will be providing educational materials for these department staff members to highlight the key attributes of CWENCH Hydration™ (all-natural ingredients, no sugar, 6+ electrolytes) as a uniquely healthy and high-performing hydration option for athletes of all ages.
Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "An important part of our strategy for growing CWENCH Hydration™ is being selective with who carries our products in each category. This ensures that both Cizzle Brands and our retail partners are properly aligned in growing the brand awareness while driving strong margins. This strategy has yielded strong performance for us so far, and this alignment is part of the reason all Fortinos locations will be supporting CWENCH Hydration™ with prominent visual merchandising in dedicated high-visibility displays as well as features of the product in their flyer."
Mr. Celenza continued, "In addition to growing our distribution in Southern Ontario, this placement gets Cizzle Brands in the door with Loblaw, who is one of Canada's largest food retailers, which we anticipate will be carrying CWENCH Hydration™ elsewhere in their network soon. We look forward to continuing to work with Fortinos and their team as we keep building up our brand presence in the Toronto and Hamilton area markets."
Stephanie Skalic, who is Senior Merchandising Manager for Nature's Treasure by Fortinos, commented "Fortinos is excited to launch CWENCH Hydration™ in all 24 of our locations in our Nature's Treasure department. This brand raises the bar on our current assortment and further expands the category of sport drinks using quality, clean ingredients that parents can feel good about giving to their kids post game."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
