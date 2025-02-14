Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT CITI'S 2025 VIRTUAL ONCOLOGY LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will present at Citi's 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. Jean-Charles Soria senior vice president of oncology within global development at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen  
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-citis-2025-virtual-oncology-leadership-summit-302377151.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration is Now Available in All Fortinos Supermarkets Across Ontario

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration is Now Available in All Fortinos Supermarkets Across Ontario

The first supermarket banner under the Loblaw Group of Companies to carry CWENCH Hydration™, Fortinos is a grocery store chain with locations across the Greater Toronto and Greater Hamilton areas of Southern Ontario. Each Fortinos location will be carrying the full lineup of CWENCH-branded hydration mix products, which are being featured in dedicated displays on the sales floors. Fortinos will also be advertising CWENCH Hydration™ in its flyer, to bolster awareness of the brand and its availability in Fortinos stores.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Chairman and CEO John Celenza.

Looming US-Canada Tariff War “No Effect” on Cizzle Brands' Operations, CEO Says

Amid a looming trade conflict between the US and Canada, Cizzle Brands (CBOE:CIZZL) Chairman and CEO John Celenza has assured the investor community that potential tariffs will have no impact on operations.

“We have manufacturing on both sides of the border (and) warehousing on both sides of the border. We have a Canadian corp and a US corp, so we're set up perfectly fine. It won't have any effect on us,” he said.

Cizzle Brands is a health and wellness food and beverage company.

Cizzle Brands Secures Distribution for CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen-Owned Gas Stations in Ontario and Quebec

Cizzle Brands Secures Distribution for CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen-Owned Gas Stations in Ontario and Quebec

The availability of CWENCH Hydration at 54 MacEwen-owned Esso , Shell , MacEwen and Quickie gas stations is a direct result of the recently announced distribution agreement between Cizzle Brands Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Canada subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services ("VHCS"), which distributes to over 30,000 commercial sites across Canada. This agreement with VHCS has already yielded meaningful results in helping to commercialize CWENCH Hydration™.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Download the PDF here.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

