Life Science NewsInvesting News

245,000 Square Foot Lab Demonstrates Amgen's Continued Commitment to Innovation

Oct. 6, 2022 ) Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the opening of a new research and development site in San Francisco's Oyster Point, continuing the company's nearly two-decade presence in the region. The new site will constitute the company's second largest research and development facility, which focuses on discovering therapeutics for patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders.

"For nearly two decades Amgen has been present in the San Francisco Bay Area , a region known for cutting-edge science and biotechnology innovation," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer of Amgen. "This new state-of-the-art facility further demonstrates our commitment to discovering and developing treatments for some of the world's most serious and widespread diseases."

The centerpiece of the new site is a 245,000 square foot, nine-story building that will provide a workplace for 650 staff representing 24 different functions. The site features open work spaces and modular labs designed to encourage greater collaboration and teamwork, and  meets high standards for environmental sustainability, having been submitted for LEED and FitWel-certification.

"Our new site is home to a perfect combination of technology and biotech innovation, making Amgen an attractive place for local scientific professionals looking to build an inspirational, rewarding career," says Saptarsi Haldar, vice president of cardiometabolic research and site head for Amgen San Francisco. "The team is deeply committed to the evolution of cutting-edge science, and highly motivated to ensure we're prepared to meet the future needs of patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic diseases."

This year, the San Francisco Business Times recognized Amgen San Francisco as one of the "Best Places to Work" in the Bay Area. Earlier in 2022, Forbes named Amgen for the fourth straight year as one of "America's Best Employers for Diversity" as well as one of "America's Best Employers for New Graduates." Also in 2022, Amgen earned a perfect score – for the fourth consecutive year – on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, the premier benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices related to the LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd., or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, or the recently announced proposed acquisition of ChemoCentryx, Inc., as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-opens-new-state-of-the-art-research-and-development-laboratory-site-in-san-francisco-bay-area-301641812.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Biotechnology

How to Invest in Biotechnology

Investors interested in the life sciences are well aware of the importance that biotechnology and biotech companies have in this exciting market.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, there are many areas of day-to-day life that are influenced by players in the biotechnology space.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? And what investing options exist in the sector? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in biotechnology, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Host Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Autolus Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for Use of Autolus' Proprietary Safety Switch System

- Bristol Myers Squibb to receive access to Autolus' RQR8 safety switch for use in cell therapy programs -

- Autolus to receive an upfront payment, with potential for near term option exercise fees and development milestone payments plus royalties -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility in Southern California to Produce Commercial Product

-- Viral Vector Facility Further Strengthens Vertical Integration of Kite's Global CAR T-cell Therapy Manufacturing Network, Supports Growing Demand of Company's Blood Cancer Treatments --

-- Kite is the Only Cell Therapy Company with In-House Viral Vector Manufacturing Capabilities for Both Commercial Products and Clinical Trials --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Study Results Demonstrating CardiolRx Inhibits and also Promotes Reversal of Mechanisms Leading to Cardiac Fibrosis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Study Results Demonstrating CardiolRx Inhibits and also Promotes Reversal of Mechanisms Leading to Cardiac Fibrosis

Data Presented at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America September 30th, 2022

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announced today that study results demonstrate the active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") in CardiolRx™ inhibits and also promotes the reversal of mechanisms known to play a role in the occurrence and development of fibrotic CVD. The data were presented by its research collaborators from Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America ("HFSA2022").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.
  • Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×