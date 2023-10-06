AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

Advances Amgen's Mission to Serve Patients With First-in-Class Rare Disease Medicines

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion .

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome Horizon employees to Amgen and begin working together to serve even more patients around the world suffering from serious illnesses," said Robert A. Bradway , Amgen's chairman and chief executive officer. "We have strong momentum in our core business and the addition of Horizon will further position Amgen as a leader across a broader range of diseases."

The compelling strategic and financial rationale for the acquisition includes:

  • Alignment with Amgen's core strategy of delivering innovative medicines that make a significant difference for patients suffering from serious diseases.
  • Strengthening of Amgen's leading inflammation portfolio by adding first-in-class, early-in-lifecycle medicines such as TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw), KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) and UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon), which treat rare inflammatory diseases.
  • Leveraging of Amgen's world-class capabilities in biologics research and development, process development and manufacturing, as well as Amgen's presence in more than 100 countries around the world.
  • Generating robust cash flow to support capital allocation priorities, including ongoing investment in innovation while sustaining a commitment to an investment grade credit rating.
  • Acceleration of revenue growth; expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share from 2024.

Amgen expects to provide updated FY 2023 guidance during its third quarter earnings call.

About TEPEZZA ® (teprotumumab-trbw)

TEPEZZA is indicated for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease regardless of Thyroid Eye Disease activity or duration.

TEPEZZA ® (teprotumumab-trbw) Important Safety Information

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion Reactions

TEPEZZA may cause infusion reactions. Infusion reactions have been reported in approximately 4% of patients treated with TEPEZZA. Reported infusion reactions have usually been mild or moderate in severity. Signs and symptoms may include transient increases in blood pressure, feeling hot, tachycardia, dyspnea, headache and muscular pain.

Preexisting Inflammatory Bowel Disease

TEPEZZA may cause an exacerbation of preexisting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Monitor patients with IBD for flare of disease. If IBD exacerbation is suspected, consider discontinuation of TEPEZZA.

Hyperglycemia

Increased blood glucose or hyperglycemia may occur in patients treated with TEPEZZA.

Hearing Impairment including Hearing Loss

TEPEZZA may cause severe hearing impairment including hearing loss, which in some cases may be permanent. Assess patients' hearing before, during and after treatment with TEPEZZA and consider the benefit-risk of treatment with patients.

Please see Full Prescribing Information or visit TEPEZZAhcp.com for more information.

About KRYSTEXXA ® (pegloticase)

KRYSTEXXA ® (pegloticase) Indication

KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase) is indicated for the treatment of chronic gout in adult patients who have failed to normalize serum uric acid and whose signs and symptoms are inadequately controlled with xanthine oxidase inhibitors at the maximum medically appropriate dose or for whom these drugs are contraindicated.

Limitations of Use: KRYSTEXXA is not recommended for the treatment of asymptomatic hyperuricemia.

KRYSTEXXA ® (pegloticase) Important Safety Information

WARNING: ANAPHYLAXIS AND INFUSION REACTIONS, G6PD DEFICIENCY ASSOCIATED HEMOLYSIS AND METHEMOGLOBINEMIA

  • Anaphylaxis and infusion reactions have been reported to occur during and after administration of KRYSTEXXA.
  • Anaphylaxis may occur with any infusion, including a first infusion and generally manifests within 2 hours of the infusion. Delayed hypersensitivity reactions have also been reported.
  • KRYSTEXXA should be administered in healthcare settings and by healthcare providers prepared to manage anaphylaxis and infusion reactions.
  • Patients should be premedicated with antihistamines and corticosteroids and closely monitored for anaphylaxis for an appropriate period after administration of KRYSTEXXA.
  • Serum uric acid levels should be monitored prior to each infusion and treatment discontinued if levels increase to above 6 mg/dL, particularly when 2 consecutive levels above 6 mg/dL are observed.
  • Patients at risk for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency should be screened prior to starting KRYSTEXXA. Hemolysis and methemoglobinemia have been reported with KRYSTEXXA in patients with G6PD deficiency. KRYSTEXXA is contraindicated in patients with G6PD deficiency.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

  • In patients with G6PD deficiency.
  • In patients with history of serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, to KRYSTEXXA or any of its components.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Gout Flares: An increase in gout flares is frequently observed upon initiation of anti-hyperuricemic therapy, including KRYSTEXXA. Gout flare prophylaxis with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) or colchicine is recommended starting at least 1 week before initiation of KRYSTEXXA therapy and lasting at least 6 months, unless medically contraindicated or not tolerated.

Congestive Heart Failure: KRYSTEXXA has not been formally studied in patients with congestive heart failure, but some patients in the pre-marketing placebo-controlled clinical trials experienced exacerbation. Caution should be exercised in patients who have congestive heart failure and patients should be closely monitored following infusion.

Please see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning .

About UPLIZNA ® (inebilizumab-cdon)

UPLIZNA is indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.

UPLIZNA ® (inebilizumab-cdon) Important Safety Information

UPLIZNA is contraindicated in patients with:

  • A history of life-threatening infusion reaction to UPLIZNA
  • Active hepatitis B infection
  • Active or untreated latent tuberculosis

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion Reactions

UPLIZNA can cause infusion reactions, which can include headache, nausea, somnolence, dyspnea, fever, myalgia, rash or other symptoms.

Infections

The most common infections reported by UPLIZNA-treated patients in the randomized and open-label periods included urinary tract infection (20%), nasopharyngitis (13%), upper respiratory tract infection (8%) and influenza (7%). Delay UPLIZNA administration in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved.

The risk of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) reactivation has been observed with other B-cell-depleting antibodies. Perform HBV screening in all patients before initiation of treatment with UPLIZNA. Do not administer to patients with active hepatitis.

Although no confirmed cases of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) were identified in UPLIZNA clinical trials, JC virus infection resulting in PML has been observed in patients treated with other B-cell-depleting antibodies and other therapies that affect immune competence. At the first sign or symptom suggestive of PML, withhold UPLIZNA and perform an appropriate diagnostic evaluation. Patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis risk factors and tested for latent infection prior to initiating.

Vaccination with live-attenuated or live vaccines is not recommended during treatment and after discontinuation, until B-cell repletion.

Reduction in Immunoglobulins

There may be a progressive and prolonged hypogammaglobulinemia or decline in the levels of total and individual immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulins G and M (IgG and IgM) with continued UPLIZNA treatment.

For additional information on UPLIZNA, please see the Full Prescribing Information at www.UPLIZNA.com .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd. or Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd.), the performance of Otezla ® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, the ChemoCentryx, Inc. acquisition, or the Horizon Therapeutics plc acquisition (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon's business, performance and opportunities and any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. There can be no guarantee that we will be able to realize any of the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities arising from the Horizon acquisition, and such benefits, synergies or opportunities may take longer to realize than expected.  We may not be able to successfully integrate Horizon, and such acquisition or integration may take longer, be more difficult or cost more than expected. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach of our information technology systems could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-completes-acquisition-of-horizon-therapeutics-plc-301949517.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
The Conversation (0)
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

Large-scale proteomics in population-based studies from UK and Iceland

In a paper released today, deCODE Genetics' scientists shared their findings from a plasma proteomics study performed using affinity-based methods. They analyzed the proteins in the context of diseases and diversity in the sequence of the genome and compared measurements made using two platforms of thousands of proteins in samples from large groups from the UK Biobank and Iceland .

Kari Stefansson, Grimur Hjorleifsson and Patrick Sulem, scientists at deCODE genetics and authors on the paper.

In an article revealed today in Nature , scientists from deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrated how plasma proteomics can contribute to a better understanding of diseases. The study's focus on the plasma proteome led the team to find associations between various diseases and the levels of specific proteins. "Measuring a great number of proteins in a population-based cohort enables the discovery of circulating biomarkers and the early detection of disease," says Patrick Sulem , scientist at deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Additionally, the scientists leveraged genetic factors influencing protein levels to illuminate the biological ties between sequence variant associations and pathogenesis of disease occurrence. "The biological relationship between an association of a sequence variant with disease can often be elusive. Incorporating proteo-genomics into the analysis can uncover the molecular mechanisms of disease development," says Kári Stefánsson , scientist at deCODE genetics.

The scientists analyzed data from about 50,000 individuals of European, African and Asian ancestry from the UK Biobank, using 2,941 immunoassays on the Olink Explore platform. The data were generated by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP), a consortium of thirteen biopharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, studying circulating protein biomarkers. The authors compared these findings to a previous study where they analyzed data from around 40,000 Icelanders using 4,907 aptamer-based assays on the SomaScan platform. In total they identified over 80,000 associations between sequence variants and protein levels and over 500,000 associations of diseases and other traits with protein levels.

The scientists observed discrepancies  in the measurements of protein levels when a subset of samples was examined using both platforms. These differences between platforms affected the discovery of circulating disease biomarkers and the detection of genetic factors that influence both protein levels and disease manifestation at the same time. By examining large cohorts in Iceland and the UK, a substantial number of associations could be detected, making the comparison meaningful. The authors emphasized the value of validation of individual assays on a case-by-case basis.

"While these two proteomics platforms serve as useful instruments for simultaneous testing of thousands of proteins in large datasets, careful validation is necessary for individual proteins," says Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland , deCODE is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. The purpose of understanding the genetics of disease is to use that information to create new means of diagnosing, treating and preventing disease. deCODE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218834/deCODE_genetics.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/4291731/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

deCODE genetics logo with Amgen (PRNewsfoto/deCODE genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-scale-proteomics-in-population-based-studies-from-uk-and-iceland-301943214.html

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c8074.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a group of leading community cancer centers in the United States, to evaluate the Bria-IMT™ combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in its pivotal Phase 3 registration study in advanced breast cancer patients in New York.

"Cancer is complex. It takes a village to care for a cancer patient. At NYCBS, our mission is to offer cancer patients access to state-of-the-art treatments close to their homes, families, and support networks at convenient locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York," stated Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "We were impressed with the survival data of the Bria-IMT™ regimen to date and look forward to working with the BriaCell team to make these novel therapeutics available to our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a company overview today which will be broadcast live at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, on September 26, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 4:55 p.m. EDT
Live Video Webcast Link: www.wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/crdl/2077845

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN LAUNCHES PARTNERS OF CHOICE NETWORK OF EIGHT LEADING ONCOLOGY ACADEMIC CENTERS

Network Aims to Advance Collaboration Across Industry and Academia to Accelerate Treatment Development for Patients

Inaugural Scientific Summit Prioritized Advancing Translational Research, Pharmacodynamic Readouts and Innovative Biomarker-Driven Programs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Recruitment Accelerating and Full Patient Enrollment Anticipated to be Completed During Q3 2024, up to Six Months Ahead of Schedule

Multi-Center, International, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial Randomizing 100 Patients

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference at 11:40 a.m. BST on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Exercise of Option to Expand Adina Project by Over 50%

Positive Operating Cash Flows Achieved For September Quarter

Toro Energy Begins Extension Study for Proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium Operation

Related News

Lithium Investing

Exercise of Option to Expand Adina Project by Over 50%

Resource Investing

Positive Operating Cash Flows Achieved For September Quarter

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Begins Extension Study for Proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium Operation

Uranium Investing

Mart Wolbert: Uranium Game Has Begun, Will Prices Go Parabolic?

Coal Investing

How to Invest in Coal (Updated 2023)

Gold Investing

Multi-Commodity Approach to Drive All Future Companies, Says Labyrinth Resources CEO

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Closes Private Placement

×