Amex Starts Permitting Dedicated Hydro-Québec Power Connection for its Perron Project

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has awarded a mandate to Moreau to carry out preparatory work and support the regulatory processes required for the construction of a dedicated power line connecting the Normétal substation to the Perron Project, located in Valcanton. This mandate represents a key milestone in the deployment of the project's energy infrastructure and in advancing the next development phases of the Perron Project.

Moreau, an Abitibi-based contractor recognized for its expertise in industrial electrical infrastructure, will support Amex in planning, engineering and permitting activities related to the construction of a 25 kV medium-voltage line over an approximate distance of 6.5 km between Hydro-Québec's Normétal substation and the project site. This infrastructure will provide a stable power supply that meets industrial standards and will support bulk sampling activities as well as projected operations during Phase 1, a toll-milling scenario currently in feasibility study.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented, "Direct connection to Hydro-Québec's grid is expected to be an important contributor to the technical and economic parameters being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1 feasibility work. Establishing permanent grid power early enhances cost visibility, operating reliability and overall project robustness."

Connection to Hydro-Québec's grid will enable the Perron Project to rely on a renewable, reliable and low-carbon energy source. This energy integration will significantly reduce dependence on diesel generators, improve site operational efficiency, and directly support the Company's environmental objectives by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing fuel-handling risks and reducing operational impacts.

Subject to receipt of the required permits, commissioning of the power line is anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. The implementation of this strategic infrastructure strengthens the technical viability of the Perron Project and demonstrates Amex's commitment to deploying durable and high-performance solutions from the earliest stages of development.

The Company continues to methodically advance its critical infrastructure to support the growth of the Perron Project while maintaining high technical, environmental and operational standards.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/282502_b043fde844bf3afa_002.jpg

Figure 1: Proposed route of the 25kV power line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/282502_b043fde844bf3afa_002full.jpg

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Scientific and technical information presented in this news release was reviewed and approved by Stephen Coates, P. Eng., an independent "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person").

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 501.08 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

Forward-looking statements

