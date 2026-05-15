Amex Bank of Canada's 2025 Public Accountability Statement now available

Amex Bank of Canada's 2025 Public Accountability Statement is now available here which, in accordance with Canadian federal regulation, provides an overview of the bank's contributions to Canada's economy and society.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express began in Canada in 1853 with the opening of offices in Toronto. Today we operate as Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Inc. 

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.caamericanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on FacebookXInstagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/15/c4401.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

american expressAXPnyse:axpfintech investing
AXP
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

New Book Proposes Unique Model of Universal, Affordable Healthcare

Related News

cleantech investing

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

cleantech investing

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

gold investing

Precious Metals News: Silver and Platinum Prices Decouple from Gold

gold investing

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

gold investing

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

oil and gas investing

Valeura Announces Voting Results