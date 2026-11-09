AMETEK Promotes John Henriques and Kevin Coleman to Senior Vice Presidents

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the promotion of two executives to Senior Vice President effective January 1, 2027: John Henriques, Corporate Development and Kevin Coleman, Investor Relations and Treasurer.
"I am pleased to congratulate John and Kevin on their well-deserved promotions to these important leadership roles," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Both have been key contributors to AMETEK's long-term success, and they possess the experience and leadership needed to support our continued growth."
John Henriques – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Mr. Henriques, most recently Vice President, Corporate Development, has held roles of increasing responsibility since joining AMETEK in 2010. Prior to AMETEK, he served as an Investment Banking Associate at Janney Montgomery Scott. Mr. Henriques holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Franklin & Marshall College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Villanova University.
"John has been instrumental in the success of our acquisition strategy," noted Mr. Zapico. "Since being named Vice President in 2024, he has successfully led a number of highly strategic acquisitions, including Faro Technologies, and recently acquired Indicor Instrumentation."
Kevin Coleman – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Mr. Coleman, most recently Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, has held numerous financial and strategic roles since joining AMETEK through its Financial Management Development Program in 1994. He was named Vice President, Investor Relations in 2011 and Treasurer in 2021. Mr. Coleman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Villanova University.
"Kevin's promotion reflects his strong and broad leadership across AMETEK," added Mr. Zapico. "Beyond leading our Investor Relations and Treasury functions, Kevin has done an outstanding job managing AMETEK's growing Global Financial Shared Services organization and our Sustainability initiatives."
Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $9.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.
Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247
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SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.