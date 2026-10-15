AMETEK Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

AMETEK Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

- Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 -

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2026 investor conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call. 

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $9.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-announces-third-quarter-2026-earnings-call-and-webcasted-investor-conference-call-information-302908794.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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