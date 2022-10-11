GamingInvesting News

Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that they would be supporting ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay in running a one-day event on October 12 ( 4:30 p.m. ET ) in a bid to raise money to help combat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with $10K guaranteed. Satellites will also run alongside.

To encourage as many women as possible to sign up for this special tournament every female player will be credited with a $55K ticket into another ACR tournament, making this charity tournament is a freeroll for them.

ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay, with the support of ACR, will be donating $20K to the United Breast Cancer Foundation/leading breast cancer charity, matching the tournament prize pot.

During the tournament a livestream hosted by YouTuber and Influencer Nikki Limo will chat about the importance of checking your breasts and discussing their experiences. Reality TV star Trishelle Cannatella and Team Pro Ana Marquez are confirmed guests.

The funds donated will go towards supporting families and individuals dealing with breast cancer both through community service measures and targeted support like breast scanning and reconstructive surgery.

Speaking ahead of the charity tournament ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay said: "I'm so happy to be able to support the United Breast Cancer Foundation thanks to the help of my friends and ACR. I love that they offer holistic approaches to healing and helping as many cancer survivors as possible."

Mel Moser , Head of Sponsorship at Americas Cardroom said: "Statistics say that close to 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the US this year alone. ACR wants to help change this statistic and alleviate the suffering that accompanies it. We are happy to support this tournament and think it will be a great event and are excited for people to have fun while raising money for an excellent cause."

A United Breast Cancer Foundation spokesperson said: "Early detection is key to the best survival rates. Thanks to this Americas Cardroom tournament, more than 100 women will receive the care they need through UBCF's program services."

For more details about this tournament check out our website here

For further information, please contact: Melanie Moser - mmoser@imail.ag

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cash out reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation's

United Breast Cancer Foundation's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. UBCF is a platinum rated and trusted charity serving the community for over 22 years. To learn more, visit www.ubcf.org

Media Contact:
Melanie Moser
+43 660 8508551
346333@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-to-run-charity-tournament-to-raise-awareness-of-breast-cancer-with-10k-guaranteed-301645013.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

Editor's Summary

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spin Master Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 . Max Rangel Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (ET) .

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ISLA SINALOA Is a unique tropical island simulation & puzzle game now available on STEAM

Filled with mentally stimulating challenges and fun activities

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher ENSENASOFT is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA to STEAM™. This unique FREE-TO-PLAY tropical island simulation and puzzle game is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus

- Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus .

(PRNewsfoto/Playrix)

Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus , opened additional offices in Europe , and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:

  • Closing all the company's offices in Russia and Belarus
  • Shutting down all operations of its studios in Russia and Belarus
  • Relocating remaining staff from Russia and Belarus to other countries.

Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there.

About Playrix:

Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland . The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number one in Europe . Its games - Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, and Township - have a user base of more than 100 million players worldwide. Playrix's employees are spread across more than 30 countries working remotely or from the company's numerous offices in Europe .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917529/Playrix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playrix-to-end-operations-in-russia-and-belarus-301645586.html

SOURCE Playrix

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aristocrat Gaming appoints Joe Kaminkow as Chief Innovation Officer

Aristocrat Gaming™ today announced that Joe Kaminkow has taken on a new, expanded position with the company as Chief Innovation Officer.

Joe Kaminkow has been named Chief Innovation Officer for Aristocrat Gaming™.

In this role, Kaminkow will help drive innovation across Aristocrat enterprise, including in new gaming products and mobile game genres, while further growing the Group's capabilities and fostering world-class talent. The appointment extends Kaminkow's long association with Aristocrat Gaming, dating back to his initial appointment as SVP of Game Development in 2013.

Kaminkow will report to the Chief Product Officer of Aristocrat Gaming, Matt Primmer , while working with teams across Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United, and Anaxi (Aristocrat's Online RMG business).

"We are delighted that someone of Joe's caliber will be working full-time across the company to champion innovation, helping us to further penetrate growth opportunities and develop even more outstanding talent within our business," said Hector Fernandez , CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "As a valued colleague and contributor to our success for almost a decade, Joe's brilliance and creativity is well-known to us at Aristocrat Gaming and across the industry. In this newly dedicated role, we look forward to Joe's focused efforts to help our teams take their product portfolios to the next level."

Kaminkow previously served as Chief Creative Officer at Zynga, where he led development of social games, and was the original creator of several successful game titles. Joe holds over 130 patents throughout the fields of game design, operations, and networks, and has either created or contributed game design intellectual property to more than 1,500 games across multiple game formats and markets.

"I am thrilled to expand my commitment to Aristocrat in a dedicated, full-time role, enabling me to devote my creative energies to all areas of the Group's ongoing growth and success," Kaminkow said. "I have been so impressed with the talent and drive of our employees over the past nine years and am excited to help Aristocrat take its next steps forward."

About Joe Kaminkow

Joe Kaminkow is a renowned game designer who is widely credited as pioneering the use of licensed brands and bringing new cabinet form factors to the casino floor. He has been inducted into the Pinball Hall of Fame, the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame, and the EKG Hall of Fame, as well as being named a "Top Ten Most Influential Person in Gaming" by Strictly Slots Magazine .  Kaminkow has created some of the industry's most successful slot games, along with several hit free-to-play, mobile social casino games.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contact:
Oriana Branon , oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-appoints-joe-kaminkow-as-chief-innovation-officer-301644444.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS

With the arrival of AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture, the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE today announces its B650E and B650 motherboards ready to power these next-gen CPUs. Sporting the new AM5 socket, the AORUS B650E and B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with a direct digital power design and a full-covered cooling module to keep the circuitry cool. These AORUS motherboards come with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and support for DDR5 memory, which are AMD EXPO™ and Intel® XMP capable of up to DDR5-6600  and beyond. The AORUS gaming motherboards are also equipped with the DIY-friendly PCIe and M.2 device fast installation and removal design, making future upgrades quick and easy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×