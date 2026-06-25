Americans Look Beyond Savings to Turn Retirement Confidence Into Reality, BlackRock Survey Finds

11th annual Read on Retirement ® finds growing demand for guaranteed income, active management, private markets and tailored guidance as participants and plan sponsors seek better retirement outcomes
American workplace savers are more confident about retirement, but many may still be falling short of the savings they need to achieve the retirement they want, according to BlackRock's 2026 Read on Retirement ® report. While most employees and employers believe a secure retirement is within reach, BlackRock's analysis points to a significant gap between expectations and projected savings, highlighting the need for new capabilities that can help people save more, invest more effectively, and generate income throughout retirement.
Nearly seven in 10 workplace savers (68%) say they are on track for retirement, up 16 points since the survey's inception. Employers share that optimism, with 66% believing most employees are on track with their retirement savings. Yet BlackRock's analysis projects workplace retirement balances will support only 50–60% of the retirement income people anticipate those balances will generate.
A key challenge is capacity. Workplace savers recognize the gap, but many face practical barriers to closing it. Median contribution rates are at 10%, well below the 15% people say is necessary to retire comfortably. At the same time, more than half say they may need to reduce contributions over the next 12 months, underscoring the challenge of balancing long-term retirement goals with ongoing financial pressures.
"Confidence is growing, but for too many Americans, retirement reality won't match retirement expectations," said Jaime Magyera, Head of Retirement and Head of U.S. Wealth Advisory at BlackRock . "Bridging that gap is one of the defining challenges facing our retirement system today. Workers need help making their savings work harder and turning them into reliable income that lasts. That's why workplace plans are evolving to combine professional management, expanded investment access, and guaranteed income solutions."
The survey shows growing demand for investment capabilities beyond traditional savings strategies, including guaranteed income, active management and private markets. In addition, more than half of savers are interested in AI-assisted retirement guidance, and digital tools are making tailored engagement more scalable for sponsors. These trends are accelerating the transition from accumulation-focused retirement plans to "personal pensions" – professionally managed solutions that combine growth, retirement income, and active management to improve participant outcomes.
Retirement Readiness Depends on Spending, Not Just Savings
The report finds growing concern about turning savings into reliable income over increasingly long retirements, a challenge recognized by participants, retirees, and plan sponsors alike.
- Participants : Nearly two-thirds (64%) worry about outliving their savings. More than three-quarters (76%) believe their generation will have less certainty of retirement income than previous generations—a survey-series high. Nine in 10 want secure income-generating options in their workplace plan.
- Retirees: 89% say they would have benefited from guaranteed income through their workplace plan, while 92% say guaranteed income made a bigger difference than expected and believe employers should offer secure income options.
- Plan Sponsors: Nearly all feel responsible for helping participants generate and manage retirement income, and 32% plan to incorporate guaranteed income into their qualified default investment alternative (QDIA).
Openness to New Investment Approaches
The report finds growing demand for investment solutions designed to improve retirement outcomes, particularly when offered through professionally managed workplace plans.
- Private Markets: Nearly three in four participants (73%) are interested in accessing private markets through their retirement plan. Interest is also growing among plan sponsors, with 45% considering private market exposure, up 21 points from last year.
- Active: 90% of plan sponsors believe active managers can consistently outperform the market, 30% are considering adding active strategies and 37% have added them in the last 12 months. Participants also show a preference for active management, with 55% favoring active target date funds versus 45% who prefer index-based alternatives.
"The next chapter of retirement is the personal pension," said Nick Nefouse, Global Head of Retirement Solutions and Head of LifePath at BlackRock . "For decades, pensions combined professional management and lifetime income. Today, we have an opportunity to bring those same principles into the defined contribution system and help more workers retire with confidence."
Retirement Needs Vary Across Generations and Demographics
The report finds that retirement needs vary significantly across generations and demographics, reinforcing the need for more personalized guidance and solutions.
- Generational : Retirement priorities shift across life stages. Gen Z is embracing new technologies and retirement innovations, Millennials are balancing long-term saving with competing financial and family demands, and Gen X is increasingly focused on retirement income and longevity as retirement nears.
- Women: Retirement confidence among women has improved, but preparedness continues to lag. Confidence remains 13 points below men, workplace retirement balances are roughly 40% lower, and concerns about generating retirement income remain higher. Despite living longer on average, women are also 44% less likely than men to adopt guaranteed income solutions.
Technology and AI Are Accelerating Engagement
Technology is emerging as a key enabler of accelerated engagement in retirement, with growing interest in AI-powered guidance among both participants and plan sponsors.
- Participants: More than half (53%) are interested in AI-assisted retirement guidance. 81% want personalized investment recommendations, and the same share want digital tools that clearly show whether they are on track for retirement.
- Plan Sponsors: More than half (54%) use analytics to tailor participant communications, while 48% are enhancing digital platforms and personalized education tools. Nearly half (45%) are exploring AI-driven engagement tools, and 24% already use AI-generated guidance.
About the BlackRock Read on Retirement ®
The 2026 BlackRock Read on Retirement ® survey provides 11 years of insights from an annual research study of workplace savers and retirees in the U.S. The survey was conducted by Escalent, an independent research company, and reflects the experiences of Americans participating in the workplace retirement system. While the findings highlight the opportunities and challenges facing these savers, retirement outcomes among those without access to employer-sponsored retirement plan may differ.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .
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Media Contacts
Christa Zipf
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Kristen Rivera
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Andreia Cheong-A-Shack
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212-810-3677