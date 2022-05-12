American Tower Corporation today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9 th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website. American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading ...

AMT