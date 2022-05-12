Precious MetalsInvesting News

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9 th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com .

ATC Contact: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange® Platform Accelerates Digital Business Success for All

Enterprise, Cloud and Network Providers and Service Integrators Thrive in a Robust, Interconnected Partner Ecosystem

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) ("American Tower"), today announced innovative new product enhancements to its software-defined networking platform, the Open Cloud Exchange ® (OCX) . The new enhanced network services include automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft ® Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite's fully managed virtual routers. This comes at a time when rapid and secure cloud connectivity is paramount for businesses to succeed in today's digital economy.

