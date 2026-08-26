American Resources Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Filing Compliance Process

American Resources Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Filing Compliance Process

Company receives expected Nasdaq notice related to second-quarter Form 10-Q filing while continuing execution of previously submitted compliance plan; management remains focused on timely completion of all outstanding SEC filings and continued commercial execution

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced that it has received a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Nasdaq previously granted the Company until October 15, 2026 to regain compliance following the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. In accordance with Nasdaq procedures, the Company will submit an amendment to its previously accepted compliance plan to include the June 30, 2026 filing. The June 30, Form 10-Q would be required to be filed by the same October 15, 2026 deadline. Management continues to expect completion of all outstanding quarterly reports within the existing compliance period.

The Company intends to file its outstanding Quarterly Reports as promptly as practicable and continues to expect to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) upon completion of those filings. American Resources will provide additional updates as appropriate.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing an integrated critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



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