American Resources Corporation, ReElement Technologies and Electrified Materials Announce October Conference Participation

American Resources Corporation, ReElement Technologies and Electrified Materials Announce October Conference Participation

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / American Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) together with ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity in which American Resources holds a strategic minority interest, and Electrified Materials Corporation ("Electrified Materials"), American Resources' majority-owned critical materials recycling and processing subsidiary, today announced participation in three industry and investor conferences during October. The events will provide opportunities to engage with investors, customers and commercial partners across battery recycling, electronics recovery and critical mineral supply chains.

Maxim Growth Summit
Dates: October 12-14, 2026
Location: New York, NY

Hosted by Maxim Group, the invitation-only event brings together company executives, institutional investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to explore emerging trends, market developments and growth opportunities. The summit provides opportunities for direct engagement between management teams and investors through industry discussions and one-on-one meetings, connecting growth companies with the investment community. For more information, visit the Maxim Growth Summit website.

Mark LaVerghetta, Executive Director of American Resources Corporation and ReElement, and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources and ReElement, will represent the companies throughout the conference and participate in meetings with institutional investors and other members of the investment community.

The Battery Show North America
Dates: October 12-15, 2026
Location: Huntington Place, Detroit, MI

The Battery Show North America brings together executives, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers across the advanced battery and electric vehicle supply chains to explore emerging technologies, industry trends and commercial opportunities. Featuring more than 250 speakers and 1,000 exhibitors, the conference and expo will cover advances in battery chemistry, manufacturing, energy storage and sustainability, while providing opportunities to connect with industry partners and explore solutions supporting the growth of electrification. For more information, visit The Battery Show website.

Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials, and Douglas Luciano, Founder and Executive Director of Blackion, will connect with battery manufacturers, automotive companies and other industry participants to discuss solutions for manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries. Their focus will include EMCO's expanding capabilities in battery disposition, aggregation, dismantling, preprocessing and conditioning, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and other lithium-ion battery materials. EMCO's recently announced proposed acquisition of Blackion is designed to accelerate this growth by adding complementary battery lifecycle expertise, feedstock relationships and reverse logistics capabilities.

E-Waste World Expo North America
Dates: October 28-29, 2026
Location: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, GA

E-Waste World Expo North America brings together recyclers, manufacturers, material processors and technology providers to explore advances in electronics recycling, resource recovery and sustainable e-waste management. Held alongside the Battery Recycling Expo and Critical Minerals Expo, the conference and exhibition will highlight technologies and commercial opportunities across these connected industries, with a focus on recovering valuable materials, extending product life and advancing a circular economy. For more information, visit the E-Waste World Expo North America website.

Dreska and Luciano will explore partnerships with electronics recyclers, material aggregators and processing providers to expand collection and recovery pathways for critical materials. Discussions will focus on connecting diverse end-of-life material streams with EMCO's processing capabilities and downstream refining through ReElement and other partners. The event offers an opportunity to develop commercial relationships across electronics, batteries and other critical mineral feedstocks.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
American Resources Corporation operates a critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a majority-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) focused on building scalable recycling, processing and circular supply-chain solutions for critical minerals and strategic materials. EMCO aggregates, processes and conditions end-of-life products, manufacturing scrap and other material streams, including lithium-ion batteries, permanent magnets, data-center and electronic components, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals, to recover and prepare critical mineral feedstocks for reuse and advanced refining.

Through its growing network of commercial and strategic partners, EMCO is expanding capabilities across material disposition, reverse logistics, dismantling, destruction, preprocessing and conditioning while selectively connecting specialized participants across the supply chain. In collaboration with ReElement Technologies Corporation and other strategic partners, EMCO is developing efficient pathways to return lithium, rare earth elements and other critical materials to domestic and allied manufacturing supply chains. For more information, visit electrifiedmaterials.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARECnasdaq:arecindustrial metals investing
AREC
The Conversation (0)
American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation

Keep Reading...
Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", hosted virtually at... Keep Reading...

Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies, from Hasler Ventures LLC. Medallion will further develop... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Institutions Want Commodities Again, 3 Reasons Why

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, breaks down the commodities sector's performance in 2026, saying institutional investors are becoming increasingly interested in the industry as resource security concerns ramp up. "Commodities have definitely re-emerged as a... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead. "The fundamental story for industrial is very... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Goldera Expands High-Grade E1 Gold Discovery with Two New Parallel Structures Ahead of Planned Q4 Drilling at Egan Gold Project

Related News

gallium investing

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal With Japanese Firm

critical minerals investing

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

gold investing

Barrick Secures 15-Year License Renewal for Tanzania Mine

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

base metals investing

Goldera Expands High-Grade E1 Gold Discovery with Two New Parallel Structures Ahead of Planned Q4 Drilling at Egan Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property