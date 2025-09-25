American Red Cross Celebrates Longstanding General Motors Collaboration, BrightDrop Van Donation

GM supports Red Cross response to more frequent and intense disasters by providing more than 50 electric vans

The American Red Cross recognizes General Motors (GM) for its substantial disaster preparedness and relief support, including its recent donation of 59 BrightDrop electric vans to help power the Red Cross Community Adaptation Program (CAP) partner efforts.

GM's corporate philanthropy has been donating to disaster relief efforts for more than 20 years and joined the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) in 2010. ADGP members, including GM, pledge donations in advance of disasters to strengthen and prepare the Red Cross with trained volunteers, infrastructure, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

The Red Cross CAP initiative works with local nonprofit organizations to help increase community resilience and lessen the impact of disaster-caused displacement of the most vulnerable in the affected areas. CAP partners commit to working with the Red Cross before, during and after disasters to help strengthen the resilience of the entire community. The 59 donated BrightDrop electric vans will enhance partners' ability to deliver health, hunger and housing services in their communities before disasters strike, as well as support local relief efforts in the wake of emergencies.

BrightDrop electric vans are purpose built and can be configured to provide up to GM-estimated 296 miles per charge 1 , have a cargo capacity of 614 cubic feet 2 and 3,710lbs max payload 3 . BrightDrop vans can transport critical supplies and equipment needed for disaster relief and community support even in remote locations.

"Getting disaster relief quickly to the people who need it most is a shared mission between General Motors and the American Red Cross," said Ian Hucker , GM Envolve vice president. "Our donation of more than 50 BrightDrop electric vans supports the Red Cross and many of its local partners so these organizations can prepare and respond to those impacted."

In addition to its annual commitment, GM has supported specific disaster responses — including providing loaner vehicles to help power Red Cross efforts in California and Texas . Earlier this year, the company also donated the first production Corvette ZR1 supercar, raising $3.7 million at auction for disaster relief and those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. GM's OnStar brand supports those in need during the holiday season by donating $1 each time someone activates its Santa Tracker feature. Rounding out its support, GM hosts blood drives — collecting more than 1,160 donations in fiscal year 2025 — and funds Red Cross International Services programs.

"For more than two decades, the Red Cross has relied on GM's multifaceted support to help meet the needs of families across the country as they recover from relentless disasters," said Cliff Holtz , president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to our mission and their generosity in extending support to our local partners, helping bolster community resilience when the unthinkable happens."

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year — mobilizing a team every eight minutes — providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As major disasters like wildfires and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, support from donors like GM continues to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com .

1 Combined city/highway on a full charge available on Bright Drop 600 models configured with Max Range based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

2 Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

3 These maximum payload ratings are intended for comparison purposes only. Before you buy a vehicle or use it to haul people or cargo, carefully review the Vehicle Loading section of the Owner's Manual and check the carrying capacity of your specific vehicle on the label on the inside of the driver's door jamb.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-red-cross-celebrates-longstanding-general-motors-collaboration-brightdrop-van-donation-302566593.html

SOURCE American Red Cross

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

General MotorsGMNYSE:GM
GM
The Conversation (0)
E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:

  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 26.4% Cg from a target area on the northern part of the property which was discvered in 2024.
  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 68.7% Cg from Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority target on the Tetepisca Property.
  • Discovery of a new flake graphite showing which includes a high grade grab sample of 54.7% Cg located on a long conductive linear trend on the southwestern part of the property.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Phase 1 of our 2025 Exploration Program further demonstrates the from-surface, high grade resource potential of several flake graphite targets on the property. Metallurgical testwork, detailed mineralogy, and continued geological evaluation will result in characterization of the potential deposits and prioritization for advanced evaluation and delineation. By characterizing the different resource delineation targets, we expect to be able to attract users of graphite, and companies who want to secure that link in the supply chain; those who need politically-reliable graphite sources. Those users and traders have the capital to turn it quickly into a resource, and ultimately, a secure source of easily accessible graphite."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Updated PEA Results at Mexican Hat Gold Project in S.E. Arizona

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has begun its minimum 1,500 m drill program aimed at testing continuity and extensions to the orogenic gold system discovered last month. The discovery was made with the first hole drilled of an inaugural gold-focused exploration program, in the footwall of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine approximately 200 m below surface. The follow-up program is being drilled immediately north east of this base metal mine, which was in production until mid 2022.

The Matagami Property is in the northern Abitibi Region of Quebec, one of the world's most prolific gold endowed districts. This northern part of the Abitibi region includes Canada's largest gold producing mine with the country's largest gold mineral reserves: the Detour Lake Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Hecla Mining Company's Casa Berardi Mine, which has produced over 3 million ounces of gold, is located to the southwest of the Matagami Property (see Figure 1 below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Samples Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Samples Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results from sampling within Randy's Pit, which is located within its Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

Nine grab samples were taken from within shafts that were recently opened by local miners (see Figure 1) immediately north of Randy's Pit. The highlight samples returned 76.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 23.7 g/t gold, and the most northern shaft showed west-dipping transposed sugary veins with grab samples up to 6.5 g/t gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

Coverage area includes recently announced gold till anomaly plus two more historic gold occurrences on Matagami property largely subject to base metals exploration

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has just completed a key step on its journey to unlocking the gold potential of the Matagami Property in the Abitibi region of Québec. It has flown a detailed high resolution drone magnetic ("MAG") survey over an area north of where a 2023 sonic drilling program discovered a significant gold grain anomaly. Hole PD-23-030s had more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material, supported by a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved