American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.

"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

Mr. Carron's experience ranges from discovery exploration, advanced stage exploration to mine site exploration in various environments, including sediment-hosted gold (Carlin-style mineralization), epithermal gold and silver, porphyry gold-copper, greenstone and skarn systems.  His previous company experience with Argonaut Gold, McEwen Mining and Western Pacific Mining where he worked with American Pacific's President, Eric Saderholm, has provided Mr. Carron with high-level skills in geologic mapping, 3D-modeling, project development, GIS data systems, and multiple drilling, logging and QA/QC procedures. Leadership and organizational skills acquired while serving as an officer in the US Army along with technical expertise and creative problem-solving skills developed over more than fifteen years of geologic field experience help to create a valuable team member and a professional team leader.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific's portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a ‘Deal of the Year' finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the ‘Rising Star Company Award' in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.,
kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media Relations Contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.,
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

American Pacific Mining to Acquire Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd . (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEMOTCQX:CNSNF ) announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") pursuant to which APM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (the " Transaction ") in an all-share transaction, providing Constantine shareholders with an immediate upfront premium of 48.6% based on each company's respective 20-day volume weighted average price ( "VWAP" ).

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

Highlights of the Transaction and Strategic Rationale:

  • Shareholders of the combined company will gain exposure to two advanced exploration projects under strategic partnerships with majors:
    • Palmer (Constantine) is an attractive PEA-stage (US$266 million after-tax NPV at 7% discount rate) 1 zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) project located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska, being advanced with world-class joint-venture (" JV ") partner Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. of Japan (" Dowa "). The JV approved 2022 program and budget is US$18 million, with funds being advanced exclusively by Dowa, as required, during project advancement. Constantine has an option to contribute pro-rata, up to December 31 st , 2022, to maintain Constantine's 44.91% interest.
    • Madison (APM) is a past-producing high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the heart of Montana's prolific copper-gold belt under an earn-in joint-venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend US$30 million to earn a 70% interest.
  • The combined company will be well financed with a pro-forma cash balance exceeding C$10 million allowing APM to aggressively progress projects while leveraging spending commitments of partners.
  • Improved capital markets profile with increased market capitalization exceeding C$85 million and better positioned to attract additional institutional and high net-worth investors.
  • The Transaction has strong shareholder support, with Constantine's two largest shareholders Michael Gentile and John Tognetti and management and directors of Constantine, together representing 27% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine, entering into voting support agreements with APM.
  • Strong and experienced management team (APM was recently nominated for five awards at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards) with demonstrated ability to raise capital and operate in the western USA.
  • APM and Constantine shareholders will have exposure to expanded portfolio of precious and base metals exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

CEO of American Pacific Mining, Warwick Smith, stated: "This is a transformational step for American Pacific as the Palmer Project gives us an established PEA-stage asset with a tremendous amount of exploration upside. We are very impressed with the quality of technical work completed by Constantine and Dowa to-date and look forward to collaborating with our new partners and stakeholders to expand resources and realize the full potential of this high-grade VMS system while continuing to deliver exposure to progress and new discoveries across our existing portfolio of highly prospective past-producing exploration projects."

CEO of Constantine Metal Resources, Garfield MacVeigh, commented: "Constantine is pleased to enter into this agreement and our Board unanimously recommends the transaction to shareholders at a significant market premium. We believe American Pacific's focus, financing capabilities and breadth of exploration experience in the US will result in Palmer reaching its full potential. We would like to thank our shareholders, the team at Constantine, our Board and our joint venture partner at Palmer, Dowa, for all their support."

Transaction Details

Constantine shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.881 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of APM for each share of Constantine held (the " Consideration "). All outstanding stock options of Constantine will be exchanged for options of APM and all warrants of Constantine will become exercisable to acquire common shares of APM, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. The Consideration values Constantine at approximately C$0.43 per share, representing a premium of approximately 48.6% to Constantine shareholders, based on the 20-day VWAP of each company as of the close of trading on August 12, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, Constantine shareholders will hold approximately 31.4% of APM shares on an outstanding basis.

The Definitive Agreement for the Transaction includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation, right to match, and fiduciary out provisions, as well as certain representations, covenants and conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. The Definitive Agreement provides for a C$850,000 termination fee payable by Constantine to APM in the event of a superior proposal, and a reduced break fee of $500,000 payable in the event of a no-vote by Constantine securityholders in certain circumstances. The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") and will be subject to securityholder approval at a meeting of Constantine securityholders, which is expected to take place in October 2022, with the Transaction expected to close shortly thereafter. Under the Definitive Agreement, APM has also agreed to commit to fund C$5,000,000 for the Palmer Project in 2022 in accordance with the approved project program and budget.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Constantine securityholder approval and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Arrangement will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Board of Director's Recommendation and Voting Support

The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both APM and Constantine. Directors and senior officers of Constantine along with certain Constantine shareholders, being Michael Gentile and John Tognetti, holding in the aggregate approximately 27% of the outstanding Constantine shares, have each entered into customary voting and support agreements to, among other things, vote in favour of the Arrangement at the special meeting of Constantine securityholders to be held to consider the Transaction.

Advisors and Counsel

McMillan LLP is acting as American Pacific's legal advisor. Agentis Capital Mining Partners is acting as financial advisor to Constantine and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Constantine's legal advisor.

Agentis Capital Mining Partners has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Constantine stating that, as of the date of the opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in the opinion, the consideration to be received by the shareholders of Constantine is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Constantine.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company's flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

About Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project (the " Palmer Project ") being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. ("Dowa"), with Constantine as operator. The Palmer Project is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate ("VMS") project located in a very accessible part of coastal Southeast Alaska, with road access to the project and within 60 kilometers of the year-round deep-sea port of Haines.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations, Meredith Eades: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-778-833-3962

On Behalf of the Board of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"
President & CEO

Corporate Office: Suite 320 – 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 Canada

For further information please contact:
Garfield MacVeigh, President or Michael Vande Guchte, VP Exploration
Phone: 604-629-2348. Email: info@constantinemetals.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to any anticipated benefits of the Transaction, expectations and funding with respect to the Palmer Project, the closing of the Transaction, the Palmer Project funding, APM's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; Constantine and APM's ability to secure the necessary securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction, the timing of the Transaction, the timing and success of future events or developments of APM or its properties, including with respect to the Palmer Project. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although APM believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, as applicable, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the APM's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in APM's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

American Pacific Mining Provides Drilling Update and Releases New CSAMT Data Highlighting New Vein Targets at the Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling and report new results from the CSAMT survey conducted at the Tuscarora Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

Approximately 21 drillholes (~4,000 metres) of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling has been completed to-date and up to five additional holes will be completed in the coming weeks, including multiple holes to test newly defined vein targets generated from the recently completed CSAMT survey. Additional assay results will be released once received and interpreted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

American Pacific Mining Reports High-Grade Samples, Up to 11.21% Copper, and Verifies Historic Samples Up to 10 g/t Gold at the South Lida Project in Nevada

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade copper and gold assays from both a Phase I rock chip sampling program and recently acquired historic sampling data at the South Lida Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

A total of 27 rock samples were collected during the Phase I program from the claim package staked by the Company earlier this year ( see April 5, 2022 news release ). American Pacific controls all lands included within this land package with no underlying royalties or agreements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") announced on July 25, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Corp.

September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") has doubled the size of its Smoke Mountain land position from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet reports "Preliminary results from work at Smoke Mountain confirm the gold and copper potential of the Project . The distribution of favourable host rocks coupled with newly defined geochemical anomalies drove the decision to add additional ground, more than doubling GOH's land position and significantly strengthening our presence in the highly endowed Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

