American Express Updates First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Date and Plans to Host Live Audio Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today has announced that it has adjusted the date of its first-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call to Thursday, April 23, 2026, from Friday, April 24, 2026, previously.

The company plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2026 financial results at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/ , and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call.

The company also plans to hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held virtually, with a live audio webcast available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AXP2026 . Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions via the virtual meeting website by using the 16-digit control number included on their notice, proxy card or in the voting instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

A live audio webcast of the meeting will also be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com , and a webcast replay will be available on the website after the meeting.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

Source: American Express Company

Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836

Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574

