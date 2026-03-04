American Express Updates First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Date and Plans to Host Live Audio Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today has announced that it has adjusted the date of its first-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call to Thursday, April 23, 2026, from Friday, April 24, 2026, previously.
The company plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2026 financial results at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/ , and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call.
The company also plans to hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held virtually, with a live audio webcast available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AXP2026 . Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions via the virtual meeting website by using the 16-digit control number included on their notice, proxy card or in the voting instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.
A live audio webcast of the meeting will also be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com , and a webcast replay will be available on the website after the meeting.
