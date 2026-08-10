American Express Unveils New Tennis Experiences for All Fans and Access to Premium Spaces for Card Members at the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships

American Express is channeling the unmistakable energy of the US Open Tennis Championships into unique experiences for Card Members and US Open fans during the tournament from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810569266/en/
The US Open American Express Fan Experience
Opening its doors at the start of US Open Fan Week, the US Open American Express Fan Experience will feature the return of its fan-favorite customized tennis balls and Dove refresh station, as well as a revamped lineup of interactive activities for all fans to enjoy, including:
- Tennis Rhythm Rally: An interactive, digital game where up to seven fans can play simultaneously in a fast-paced tennis challenge to set the top score of the day.
- Complimentary Phone Chain & Charm Station: Fans can join the phone accessory trend by personalizing their phones with a tennis-inspired charm and chain. American Express ® Card Members will receive an exclusive additional charm and can choose between several exclusive NYC-inspired options.
- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA): To encourage Card Members to explore New York City throughout the summer tennis season, American Express is distributing one free subway or bus ride to Card Members on-site during select hours of the tournament, while supplies last. Terms apply. Subway riders will also see tennis-inspired American Express ads on train cars and platforms throughout the city, extending the spirit of the event.
American Express Card Member Lounge at the US Open
Open exclusively to American Express Card Members and up to two of their guests, the Card Member Lounge will feature new experiences and returning favorites, including:
- Moët & Chandon Offering*: Card Members can purchase The Moët Serve, an exclusive specialty drink served in a unique tennis-themed can.
- Exclusive Merchandise: Four new, exclusive Create Your Own merchandise designs will be available for purchase, while supplies last, only within the Card Member Lounge. Purchases must be made with an Amex Card.
- Postcard Station: Card Members can choose from a curated selection of designs to send a complimentary, handwritten postcard anywhere in the world or keep one as a personal memento.
- Wellness Service Station: Platinum Card ® and Centurion ® Members can rest their legs for a few minutes from the comfort of a selection of massage chairs while watching a livestream of the matches.
The Centurion ® Lounge at the US Open
Eligible Platinum Card ® and Centurion ® Members can enjoy elevated hospitality, complimentary premium food and beverages, and a comfortable place to recharge between matches. The menu will feature dishes inspired by the Resy partner restaurants of award-winning chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Michael Solomonov, members of the Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge™.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of beverages, including the US Open's signature GREY GOOSE ® Honey Deuce as well as other craft premium cocktails.* Gift bags featuring a curated selection of premium lifestyle and wellness items from partners will also be available, while supplies last.
Same-day one-hour reservations are required and will become available exclusively through Resy at 9:30 a.m. ET each day of the tournament, from Aug. 30 through Sept. 13. Platinum Card ® Members are eligible to make a reservation for themselves plus one guest, once per day. Centurion ® Members are eligible to make a reservation for themselves and up to three guests once per day, subject to availability.
Card Member Perks Across the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
American Express is also bringing back several fan-favorite perks across the US Open grounds (terms apply):
- American Express Radios: Card Members can pick up a complimentary radio from any of the five American Express-branded locations onsite to stay close to all the live match action, wherever they are on the grounds.
- On-Site Spend Offer: Eligible Card Members can enroll in an offer to get $10 back after they spend $100 on qualifying purchases on-site beginning Aug. 30.
- American Express Shop: Starting Aug. 30 Card Members can enjoy a checkout-free shopping experience located in Fountain Plaza for quick snack and drink purchases, plus exclusive merchandise, including caps, tees and totes.
Perks available while supplies last. Capacity limitations and terms apply. For more information about American Express perks at the 2026 US Open, head to the American Express website .
*Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Drink responsibly.
A Legacy of Partnership at the US Open
For more than three decades, American Express has partnered with the US Open to create memorable moments that bring tennis fans closer to the sport they love. As part of a global portfolio of more than 50 sports leagues, teams, venues and marquee events, the US Open reflects how American Express continues to innovate and deliver curated experiences that connect Card Members with their passions across sports, entertainment, dining and travel.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810569266/en/
MEDIA CONTACT
Anthony Fitzgerald
Anthony.Fitzgerald@aexp.com