American Express to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced management participation in upcoming investor conferences to discuss the company's business strategy and financial performance:
- KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, beginning at 9:25 a.m. (ET).
- Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, beginning at 9:20 a.m. (ET).
Live audio webcasts of both discussions will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com . An audio replay of each discussion will be available after the event at the same website address.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
The above-referenced discussions may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013233836/en/
Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836
Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574