American Express® Expands Membership Rewards® Points Redemption Opportunities for U.S Card Members Checking Out with Apple Pay®

Today, American Express is expanding Membership Rewards® points redemption options for eligible Card Members with the launch of Use Pay with Points with Apple Pay.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630052679/en/

American Express Expands Membership Rewards Points Redemption Opportunities for U.S Card Members Checking Out with Apple Pay

American Express Expands Membership Rewards Points Redemption Opportunities for U.S Card Members Checking Out with Apple Pay

The new feature allows Card Members to redeem points directly within Apple Pay's easy, secure and private checkout experience online, giving them greater flexibility to use points on everyday purchases.

"Card Members want rewards that fit naturally into how they shop and spend," said Lisa Kalhans, Executive Vice President of U.S. Consumer Cards at American Express. "With this launch, we're making it easier than ever for Card Members to use Membership Rewards points on the purchases they make every day."

"Users want flexibility and choice when shopping online, and we're excited to work with American Express to bring Card Members a powerful new way to redeem rewards when checking out with Apple Pay," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "The feature makes it incredibly simple and convenient to use points with the seamless, secure experience users know and love from Apple Pay."

The launch follows the recent announcement that Fanatics will become an American Express Membership Rewards transfer partner within the next year, allowing members to transfer points into FanCash which can be redeemed for authentic apparel, trading cards, collectibles and exclusive experiences. This reflects American Express' ongoing commitment to bring Card Members redemption opportunities at more of the brands, businesses, and experiences that matter most to them.

How it Works

Eligible Card Members can apply Membership Rewards points directly within the existing online or in apps Apple Pay payment experience — without needing to leave checkout, open another app or complete additional redemption steps. Here's how:

  • Shop online or in apps on iPhone or iPad
  • Select Apple Pay at checkout
  • Choose an eligible American Express® Membership Rewards® Card
  • Select "Use Rewards" during checkout and enter the amount to apply toward the eligible purchase. You can use points to cover all or part of your purchase .
  • Redeem Membership Rewards points seamlessly by completing the Apple Pay transaction

When a user redeems Membership Rewards points through Apple Pay, Apple does not retain any transaction information linked to the user.

Get more information about using Membership Rewards points when checking out with Apple Pay.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

Location: U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT
Devi Kinkhabwala Rosen
Devi.kinkhabwala@aexp.com

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