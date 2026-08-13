American Express today announced new capabilities to help U.S. commercial customers simplify payments and give them more options to efficiently manage spending in their financial software of choice with American Express® Virtual Cards. Virtual cards are a fast-growing commercial payment method that offer greater control through adjustable spending limits and added security through unique digital card numbers. Amex Corporate customers can now create, manage and use Amex Virtual Cards 1 in Amex's software platform, @ Work 2 , which customers can use to manage their Corporate Program. In addition, customers who use Amex's Business Travel Account with Virtual Payments (BTA), a centrally billed account for business travel payments, can now create, manage and use Amex Virtual Cards with solutions from Conferma, a leader in virtual payments technology.
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American Express Expands Virtual Card Capabilities to Help Businesses Utilize Fast-Growing Commercial Payment Method
"Businesses want to simplify how they pay for things while maintaining control and visibility into spending across employee expenses, supplier payments and business travel," said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services Products, American Express. "Virtual cards can help solve many of these challenges, which is why we're making it easier for customers to create and manage them in the software and digital wallets they're already using while preserving the trust, security and service our customers expect from Amex."
Virtual Card Use Grows Across a Range of Business Spending
Virtual cards can be used for many types of business spending, from supplier payments to everyday purchasing to travel expenses, and for contractors, interns, company guests or other authorized users who don't have a traditional Corporate Card. Amex Virtual Cards provide that convenience plus the added security of the lowest U.S. fraud rate among major card networks for the last 19 consecutive years .
Whether reserving travel in advance, paying for expenses with a Digital Wallet 3 , or making supplier payments or everyday business purchases, virtual cards give authorized users an easy way to pay for expenses that reduces the need for personal card reimbursements and helps businesses capture more purchases on approved payment methods while maintaining visibility into spending.
New Ways to Manage and Use Amex Virtual Cards
American Express is expanding access to Virtual Cards in the tools customers already use to manage their business spending.
Amex Corporate customers can now create and manage Amex Virtual Cards in the @ Work platform, which helps customers manage Corporate Card applications, track employee spending and generate customer reports with the ability to integrate with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Expense Management platforms.
With Amex Virtual Cards now in @ Work, eligible customers can:
- Enable employees, contractors and other authorized users to make payments for a wide range of business expenses, from travel to everyday purchases such as office supplies and event vendors, helping businesses remain flexible as spending needs change.
- Set custom spending limits, timeframes for use, and country and merchant category code restrictions 4,5 , helping businesses stay in control of how and when Amex Virtual Cards are used.
- Create and manage Amex Virtual Cards directly from the same software platform Amex Corporate customers are already using to manage their Amex Corporate Program.
Amex Virtual Cards in @ Work are currently available to select U.S.-based American Express® Corporate Program customers, with additional availability planned. Contact your American Express representative to learn more.
For customers using BTA, American Express is also expanding Amex Virtual Card capabilities through an expanded relationship with Conferma 6 (enrollment required).
Eligible BTA customers can now create Amex Virtual Cards through the Conferma mobile app for eligible on-the-go expenses, including meals, retail purchases, car rentals, rideshares and other eligible charges incurred during business travel. This collaboration complements BTA's central billing capabilities, which help give companies greater control over higher cost expenses like airfare and hotels, by enabling travelers to use Amex Virtual Cards for expenses that require payment at the point of purchase.
Additional benefits include:
- Enhanced spending controls: Businesses can establish spending amounts and time limits for Amex Virtual Cards, helping reduce the risk of unauthorized use while supporting compliance with company travel policies. Through Conferma, travelers can receive or request Amex Virtual Cards that can be routed through multi-level approval workflows before use.
- Simplified expense management: Enhanced transaction data, customizable reporting and digital receipt capture within the Conferma mobile app can help reduce manual reconciliation and streamline expense reporting.
- An improved traveler experience: By using the American Express Business Travel Account and Conferma, businesses can provide Amex Virtual Cards to a wide range of employees including infrequent travelers or employees without an Amex Corporate Card while reducing administrative work associated with business travel expenses.
American Express® Virtual Cards with Conferma are currently available to U.S.-based American Express® BTA customers. A third-party token facilitator, Conferma facilitates the distribution of Amex Virtual Cards. The availability, functionality, and performance of capabilities offered by Conferma may be subject to change without prior notice. For more information, contact your American Express representative.
1 American Express @ Work® Virtual Cards are available only for select US central-bill funding accounts (i.e., Business Travel Account with Virtual Payments, Corporate Card Central Bill Account with centrally managed Virtual Card capability, Corporate Meeting Card, Corporate Purchasing Card, and vPayment). To learn more or enable this capability, please contact your American Express representative.
2 Use of American Express @ Work® is restricted to employees, contractors and/or agents that the Company, and its representatives designated for the sole purpose of performing online account queries and maintenance, including accessing and/or creating reports relating to the Company's American Express® Corporate Card programs. @ Work is available to all companies with an American Express Corporate Card program. Enrollment is required. To enroll in @ Work please contact your American Express Representative or call 1-888-800-8564.
3 Digital Wallets are Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, or Samsung Pay. Terms apply. In-app push-provisioning may not be available for all digital wallets. Contactless payments are accepted at participating merchants that accept American Express.
4 Country controls apply to card-present transactions only and depend on merchant classification.
5 Merchant category controls can help manage where Cards are used, but they rely on merchant classification and transaction data that may not always reflect the underlying purchase. As a result, controls may not apply as intended in all cases, including when transactions are processed through third parties or where merchant classification is inaccurate. Controls are subject to configuration limits and do not guarantee that all transactions will be approved or declined as expected.
6 The availability, functionality, and performance of capabilities offered by Conferma may be subject to change without prior notice.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Location: U.S.
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Media contact:
Margaret Manning
margaret.k.manning@aexp.com