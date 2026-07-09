American Express Breaks Ground on New Headquarters at 2 World Trade Center

American Express today hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. To celebrate the milestone, American Express executives and colleagues were joined by Lisa Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties; Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Mayor of New York City; Kathryn Garcia and Kevin O'Toole, Executive Director and Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and Gary LaBarbera, President, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, among other government officials and project and community partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709629765/en/

Speakers at the American Express Tower groundbreaking ceremony.

Speakers at the American Express Tower groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony marked the recent construction start of the new American Express Tower, which will span nearly two million square feet and stand nearly 1,250 feet tall. Hundreds of colleagues, government leaders, community members and partners attended the event, which commemorated American Express' longstanding commitment to and investment in the future of Lower Manhattan.

The new American Express Tower will be the final commercial building to complete the World Trade Center campus redevelopment and a landmark addition to the Manhattan skyline.

Opening the ceremony, Denise Pickett, American Express President of Enterprise Shared Services, reflected on the company's over 175-year history in Lower Manhattan: "For American Express, this project is far more than a new headquarters. It is a reaffirmation of our belief in this city, our commitment to our colleagues, and our enduring connection to the community we have proudly called home for nearly two centuries. Since our founding in 1850, New York has shaped who we are, and in turn, we have sought to contribute to its growth, vitality, and success. Today's groundbreaking marks the next chapter in that shared story."

Speaking about the vision for the company's new headquarters, Pickett added, "The new American Express Tower will be a place where ideas are sparked, partnerships are forged, and innovation thrives. It will bring together talented colleagues from across our company in an environment designed to inspire creativity, strengthen collaboration, and empower people to do the best work of their careers. Most importantly, it will reflect who we are as a company: forward-looking, customer focused, and committed to creating meaningful opportunities for future generations."

Throughout the ceremony, speakers underscored the importance of the project, not only for American Express, but also for Lower Manhattan and New York City and State.

Lisa Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties, reflected on the World Trade Center's legacy and transformation over the past two decades: "This is an important milestone for our city, American Express, and Silverstein Properties. But it also symbolizes triumph, and what can be accomplished in this country following what happened here nearly 25 years ago."

Celebrating from afar, Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York , commented on the project's significance for the future of New York: "Today is a major milestone towards cementing the status of the World Trade Center campus as a premier location in our city for businesses from around the world to grow and thrive. From the union labor who will build this remarkable tower, to the thousands of American Express employees who will work here for generations to come, 2 World Trade Center will be a shining symbol of the resilience, excellence and opportunity that defines Lower Manhattan."

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Mayor of New York City, highlighted the opportunities the project will create for the city: "I am proud to welcome American Express's new global headquarters to Lower Manhattan. This is not just a sign of confidence in the future of our city – it is an investment in thousands of good jobs, the local economy, sustainability and the final piece of the rebuilt World Trade Center. This project will continue to benefit New Yorkers for many decades to come."

Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director of Port Authority, spoke about the role the new American Express Tower will play toward completion of the World Trade Center campus: "As we approach the 25 th anniversary of 9/11, starting construction of 2 World Trade Center is not just a significant step forward for Lower Manhattan, but it is also an inspiring demonstration of New York's strength and resilience in the face of adversity. This investment by American Express in a new, state-of-the-art tower advances our shared goal of completing the restoration of the World Trade Center as a site that supports commerce, remembrance, culture, community, transit and tourism for all the world to see."

Echoing those remarks, Kevin O'Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority, said: "Today's groundbreaking for the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center is an important milestone in fulfilling a promise made 25 years ago to rebuild, to restore and to remember in the aftermath of 9/11. A new 2 World Trade Center, overlooking a magnificent memorial and museum and alongside a performing arts center, will strengthen one of our nation's most important centers for commerce, culture and remembrance."

Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, emphasized the project's importance for New York's workforce: "The groundbreaking at 2 World Trade Center represents a critical milestone for this project that not only represents a reinvestment into our city, but a commitment to creating thousands of good paying union careers for hardworking New Yorkers. This brand-new headquarters in Downtown Manhattan will not only represent a new chapter for American Express, but also for the tradesmen and tradeswomen who will now have the opportunities to pursue the middle class and support their families. Our members are eager to leverage their skills and craftmanship to help efficiently push forward this next step in successfully rebuilding the World Trade Center campus."

The development is expected to create over 3,200 direct and indirect construction-related jobs in New York City during the duration of the project, with an estimated contribution of approximately $5.9 billion to the City's economy and $6.3 billion to the New York State economy overall. 1 American Express expects to begin welcoming colleagues to the new building in 2031.

Visit the press kit page to learn more about the new American Express Tower.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

1 Economic and fiscal impact analysis prepared by AKRF, 2 World Trade Center Economic and Fiscal Benefits, February 9, 2026.

Location: New York

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Deniz Yigin
Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com
+1.332.999.0836

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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