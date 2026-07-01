American Express and Resy, With National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, Launch New Restaurant Academy to Develop the Next Generation of Restaurant Leaders

The new national program brings industry-leading training, mentorship, and peer connections to restaurant owners and operators across the U.S.

American Express and Resy, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, today announced Restaurant Academy, a new national leadership development program designed specifically for restaurant leaders. Restaurant Academy equips owners and managers with practical tools to build stronger teams, enhance the guest experience, strengthen business resilience, and connect with peers to help support long-term business success.

Participants will engage directly with acclaimed industry leaders including James Beard Award Winners® Mashama Bailey, Gregory Gourdet, and Nok Suntaranon, as well as acclaimed sommelier and restaurateur Victoria James, gaining insights from influential hospitality professionals.

Why This Investment Matters for the Industry
The Restaurant Academy reflects a shared commitment to supporting the people who bring restaurants to life and providing them with the resources and knowledge to succeed at every stage of their leadership journey.

"The Restaurant Academy extends American Express' longstanding investment in developing leaders – building on the impact of our Leadership Academy and bringing that model to one of the most dynamic and essential sectors of the economy," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express. "We look forward to applying this same approach to supporting the leaders and teams behind the small businesses that fuel our communities."

"At Resy, we have a front-row seat to how great restaurants evolve—and it always starts with strong teams," said Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and SVP, American Express Global Dining. "Restaurant Academy is an opportunity to support the operators behind those experiences, helping them build resilient teams and continue delivering standout dining for their guests."

"Restaurants are one of the most powerful leadership incubators in America," said Michelle Korsmo, CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "At the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, we are committed to expanding access to the training and education that unlocks leadership potential and grows it into lasting careers and a better future. This program creates new opportunities to strengthen leadership at every level, equipping today's managers and owners and powering the next generation of restaurant leaders."

Strengthening Restaurant Leadership
Most restaurant owners and managers started in entry-level roles and developed their careers through hands-on experience, and many seek formal business training tailored to the realities of running a restaurant. Restaurant Academy is designed to fill that gap with practical, immediately applicable education.

The program is organized around three pillars that reflect the realities of running a restaurant:

  1. Leadership that strengthens teams: Participants gain practical tools for hiring with intention, building repeatable onboarding and training frameworks, and developing retention-focused leadership strategies—including coaching, career pathway development and future-ready tools like AI—to help reduce team churn and drive internal advancement.
  2. Leadership that enhances the guest experience: The program empowers leaders to build hospitality-focused teams, equipping them with tools for de-escalation, active listening, and solution-focused communication, while training them to stay grounded and motivate their teams during high-pressure moments.
  3. Leadership that understands the bottom line: Owners and managers build financial fluency through training on P&Ls, food and labor costs, cash flow, and vendor management, connecting everyday operational decisions to stronger margins and long-term growth.

Learning from Top Industry Leaders
Restaurant Academy will connect participants with leading voices shaping the industry, offering opportunities to engage with acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality leaders. As part of the program, participants will engage with industry experts and Resy partners, including: 

  • Mashama Bailey: James Beard Award–winning chef of The Grey (Savannah) and L'Arret (Paris), and TIME100 honoree redefining Southern cuisine through a global lens.
  • Gregory Gourdet: James Beard Award–winning author, chef, and restaurateur behind Kann (Portland), recognized for his innovative Haitian-inspired cuisine and leadership in shaping a more inclusive restaurant industry.
  • Nok Suntaranon: James Beard Award–winning chef and owner of Kalaya (Philadelphia), celebrated for bringing the bold flavors and traditions of Southern Thailand to a national audience.
  • Victoria James: Acclaimed sommelier and hospitality leader recognized for her influence on the modern wine and hospitality landscape.

Restaurant Academy builds on American Express's longstanding commitment to developing leaders, including through its Leadership Academy, which has supported more than 165,000 nonprofit leaders worldwide since its launch in 2007, as well as supporting small businesses.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is the restaurant industry's workforce development leader. By providing practical training across communities nationwide, Restaurant Academy aims to elevate restaurant industry knowledge, skills, and retention in the nation's second-largest private employer, strengthen small business financial resilience, foster innovation, and elevate the guest experience across participating local restaurants.

Program Details and How to Apply
Restaurant Academy will bring together 30 restaurant leaders from across the country, participating in facilitated sessions led by top industry leaders and peer engagement from September 2026 through March 2027. The program will include an in-person gathering this fall with leaders from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, American Express, Resy, and the broader industry.

For more information about Restaurant Academy and to apply to be part of this cohort, visit this website.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation: As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the Foundation's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The Foundation and its programs work to Attract, Empower, Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. Foundation programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, visit ChooseRestaurants.org

About American Express: American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com.

About Resy: Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-express-and-resy-with-national-restaurant-association-educational-foundation-launch-new-restaurant-academy-to-develop-the-next-generation-of-restaurant-leaders-302815742.html

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

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