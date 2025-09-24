AMD and Cohere Expand Global AI Collaboration to Power Enterprise and Sovereign Deployments with AMD AI Infrastructure

— Cohere customers can now run North and Cohere's Command A series directly on AMD Instinct GPU-powered infrastructure —

AMD brings Cohere North into its internal enterprise AI portfolio—

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced it is expanding its global collaboration on multiple fronts with Cohere, the leading security-first enterprise AI company. Cohere customers will have access to AMD Instinct™ GPU-powered infrastructure for Cohere's full suite of AI offerings, including Command A, Command A Vision, Command A Translate and North. This gives enterprise and sovereign AI initiatives in Canada and around the world more choices to meet performance and TCO goals that make their AI plans real.

AMD also announced that it will integrate Cohere's North platform into its internal enterprise AI portfolio, making Cohere's technology an integral part of the AMD internal and engineering AI workloads at AMD.

"We are excited to further expand our relationship with AMD with the availability of many of our models and North on AMD Instinct GPUs. Given public and private sector customers the ability to deploy our full suite of technology across our foundational models and security-optimized enterprise AI products gives them significantly greater flexibility in how they choose to deploy Cohere's AI," said Nick Frosst, co-founder, Cohere. "AMD has a compelling TCO proposition with its AI infrastructure and is a great option for sovereign AI initiatives in Canada and globally."

"Cohere's full-stack AI solutions are now deployable on AMD Instinct infrastructure, empowering organizations and governments to scale AI with exceptional performance, efficiency, and memory capacity," said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president, AI, AMD. "With the AMD AI computing platform, customers benefit from excellent total cost of ownership and energy efficiency – critical advantages as enterprise and governments accelerate their AI transformation."

Cohere models optimized with AMD AI Infrastructure
This announcement expands on the existing work AMD and Cohere have done to optimize Cohere's enterprise LLMs on AMD Instinct GPUs-based infrastructure.

As Cohere discussed at the AMD Advancing AI 2025 event , these models, powered by AMD, are already deployed across enterprises providing the memory bandwidth and capacity needed for long-context reasoning and complex workloads, reducing the deployment footprint and lowering total cost of ownership for customers.

With Cohere's focus on highly secure and private AI models, combined with the high-performance AMD AI infrastructure, AMD and Cohere can enable sovereign AI deployments that respect national data, security, and compliance requirements. Offering Cohere enterprise AI models on AMD AI infrastructure provides a foundation for governments and enterprises to build trusted AI systems with the flexibility to run on their own terms.

About AMD
For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. 


AMD
