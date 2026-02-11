Amazon Pharmacy Will Expand Same-Day Medication Delivery to Nearly 4,500 U.S. Cities and Towns by Year End

The full-service digital pharmacy recorded faster delivery speeds in 2025 and will expand Same-Day Delivery service to nearly 2,000 cities and towns this year, bringing access in new states including Idaho and Massachusetts in 2026

Amazon Pharmacy today announced it will expand its Same-Day prescription delivery service to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026—adding nearly 2,000 new communities over the course of the year. The expansion will bring fast, reliable medication delivery to millions of customers nationwide, including new states such as Idaho and Massachusetts, where pharmacy closures, staffing shortages, and transportation barriers have historically limited access to care.

Amazon Pharmacy's Same-Day prescription delivery expansion brings fast, reliable medication delivery to customers nationwide while providing 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists.

In 2025, Prime members enjoyed record-breaking delivery speeds , with Amazon Pharmacy customers receiving fast, free prescription deliveries nationwide along with a wide range of prescription discount savings.

"Patients shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live," said John Love, Vice President, Amazon Pharmacy. "By combining our pharmacy expertise with our logistics network, we're removing critical barriers and helping patients start treatment faster—setting a new standard for accessible, digital-forward pharmacy care."

Faster Medication Delivery When It Matters Most

In 2025, customers experienced meaningful delivery speed improvements across a wide range of communities—from dense urban neighborhoods like Manhattan, reached via e-bikes, to suburban areas such as Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania using electric vehicles, and remote locations like Mackinac Island, Michigan, where prescriptions are delivered by ferries and horses.

In Los Angeles, One Medical patients were able to pick up medications within minutes using Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks located in the lobby before leaving their primary care office, allowing patients to begin treatment immediately after an appointment. Amazon Pharmacy will continue expanding in-person kiosk access across additional locations in 2026.

Amazon Pharmacy's fast, convenient prescription delivery extends beyond major metropolitan areas. The service provides a variety of fast shipping options to remote Alaska towns and across the Navajo Nation in communities such as Fort Defiance and Keams Canyon, where the nearest brick-and-mortar pharmacy can be more than a 45–60-minute drive away and other mail-order delivery services take between five and ten days. By leveraging Amazon's logistics network, many customers receive prescriptions the next day or within two to three days.

As Amazon Pharmacy continues to expand Same-Day Delivery nationwide, customers across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. can still have prescriptions delivered to their door, with many receiving medications the next day or within two to three days.

Scaling Reliable Medication Access

Amazon Pharmacy's Same-Day Delivery expansion builds on the company's growing set of features, investments in savings-driven programs, and partnerships designed to make pharmacy care more accessible, affordable, and convenient.

In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy introduced a caregiver support feature to help families manage medications for loved ones, expanded its $5-per-month RxPass prescription savings program to Prime members in 48 states, and collaborated with industry partners including WeightWatchers, Experity's Urgent Care Network, and DoseSpot to improve medication availability and price transparency for patients and providers. It also supported customers managing both acute and chronic conditions, particularly in hard-to-reach or underserved areas where delivery times were reduced from days to hours.

In communities facing pharmacy deserts, Amazon Pharmacy helped fill a critical gap through 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, automatic refills, and PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy—a service that sorts medications by dose and time into easy-to-open packets and delivers them monthly to help customers and caregivers manage multiple prescriptions more reliably.

Savings Programs and Transparent Pricing

In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy helped customers save more than $150 million by automatically applying eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, with insulin and GLP-1 medications representing the largest savings categories. The company also offers the Wegovy® pill, the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 for weight management, with transparent pricing as low as $25 for a one-month supply with insurance and cash-pay options starting at $149 per month.

Prime members without insurance continue to save up to 80% on generic medications and 40% on brand-name medications through Prime Rx at no additional cost. Members also use the $5-per-month RxPass subscription program to access more than 50 commonly prescribed medications for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, and heart disease, with fast, free delivery and Same-Day Delivery in eligible locations.

With continued innovation across delivery, affordability, and clinical support, Amazon Pharmacy is redefining what customers expect—and deserve—from their pharmacy. To learn more, visit https://pharmacy.amazon.com .

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service digital-forward pharmacy that brings convenient, fast prescription medication delivery directly to customers' doors with Same-Day Delivery offered in eligible locations nationwide. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

