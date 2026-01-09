Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to New Wegovy® Pill with Insurance and Cash-Pay Options

Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to New Wegovy® Pill with Insurance and Cash-Pay Options

Amazon Pharmacy now offers Novo Nordisk's newly FDA-approved oral GLP-1 with transparent pricing and fast, free home delivery

Amazon Pharmacy (NASDAQ: AMZN), a full-service digital pharmacy that delivers medications directly to customers' homes, now offers Novo Nordisk's Wegovy ® pill, the first and only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 for weight management, through many insurance plans as well as a transparent cash-pay option.

Eligible customers with commercial insurance may pay as little as $25 for a one-month supply, while customers without insurance can access the Wegovy ® pill through a cash-pay option starting at $149 per month.

With Amazon Pharmacy, customers can easily compare insurance and cash-pay prices side by side to choose the option that works best for them, with eligible coupons automatically applied at checkout. Amazon Pharmacy provides fast, convenient home delivery of the Wegovy ® pill to all 50 states, and Same-Day Delivery is available to nearly half of customers across the United States.

"Amazon Pharmacy is focused on making it easier for customers to access the latest innovations in weight loss care," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "By offering Wegovy ® through both insurance and a straightforward cash-pay option, we're giving people more choice, greater transparency, and fewer barriers to care."

Ordering prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy is simple: customers ask their healthcare provider to send a prescription directly to Amazon Pharmacy, just as they would with any pharmacy, and receive fast, reliable delivery to their doorstep. In the coming weeks, the Wegovy ® pill will also be available through Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks.

For customers seeking comprehensive care and additional support, Amazon One Medical delivers personalized, clinical evaluation, evidence-based treatment recommendations, and ongoing care management for weight-related health concerns, including appropriate medication prescribing tailored to your individual health needs and goals. Amazon Pharmacy also collaborates with healthcare providers and digital health companies, including WeightWatchers, Wheel, and 9amHealth, to help expand access to weight loss treatment.

To learn more, visit https://pharmacy.amazon.com .

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

