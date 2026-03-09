Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly's Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management

Amazon Pharmacy now offers customers transparent cash-pay pricing starting at $299 per month for the 2.5 mg KwikPen starter dose and convenient, fast home delivery.
Amazon Pharmacy (NASDAQ: AMZN), a full-service digital pharmacy that delivers medications quickly and directly to customers' homes, today announced expanded access to the new Zepbound® KwikPen® through Amazon Pharmacy. Eli Lilly's multi-dose injectable treatment for weight management is designed to deliver a full month of medication in a single device, offering patients a more convenient alternative by reducing the number of single-dose devices required.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309587894/en/
Amazon Pharmacy sets itself apart in expanding access to the Zepbound KwikPen through Same-Day Delivery to more than half of U.S. households, a caregiver support feature for managing loved ones' prescriptions, 24/7 licensed pharmacist access and a full-service digital pharmacy offering a wide range of additional medications—all in one place.
With a valid prescription, customers can order Zepbound KwikPen through Amazon Pharmacy, see exactly how much the medication costs—starting at $299 per month for the 2.5 mg starter dose—through Amazon Pharmacy's transparent pricing before checkout, and have their medication delivered directly to their door.
Eli Lilly's Zepbound is one of the most prescribed injectable weight management medications in the U.S. It has been shown to help adults lose weight and maintain weight loss when used alongside diet and exercise. It is also approved to help treat adults with obesity and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea.
"Convenient access to medications and clear, transparent pricing are at the heart of what we do at Amazon Pharmacy," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "By expanding access to the Zepbound KwikPen with upfront self-pay pricing, we're making it easier for customers to get the treatments their doctors prescribe in a simpler way—delivered directly and reliably to their homes."
Amazon Pharmacy has been delivering GLP-1 medications since 2021 and works with healthcare providers, industry collaborators, and digital health companies, including LillyDirect, WeightWatchers, UpScriptHealth and Noom, to expand access to weight management treatments. Amazon Pharmacy also offers 24/7 access to licensed and trained pharmacists and helps customers save on their medications by automatically applying manufacturer-sponsored coupons at checkout. To date, customers have saved more than $200 million through the automatic coupon program, with GLP-1 medications representing the largest category of savings.
For customers seeking comprehensive care and additional support for weight management, Amazon One Medical offers personalized clinical evaluations, evidence-based treatment recommendations, and ongoing care management, including medication prescribing tailored to individual health needs and goals.
Amazon Pharmacy customers nationwide receive free, fast delivery on their first order of each new medication — including Same-Day Delivery available to nearly 3,000 cities and towns today, expanding to nearly 4,500 by the end of 2026. Customers can visit pharmacy.amazon.com or choose Amazon Pharmacy in the Amazon app to get started or learn more.
About Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309587894/en/
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr