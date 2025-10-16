Amazon One Medical Introduces Pay-per-visit Virtual Healthcare for Kids Ages 2-11

Parents and guardians can get expert medical advice and treatments for their kids for conditions including pink eye, skin rashes, head lice, and asthma Rx renewals
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the expansion of its telehealth service, Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, to provide care for children ages 2-11 dealing with select common health conditions. The service connects families with certified family care providers for quick medical guidance and treatment, paid for with a flat, one-time fee rather than insurance or a membership.
Parents and guardians can now use Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit to treat conditions like pink eye, lice, and over ten common skin-related issues including eczema, bug bites, contact dermatitis, fungal rashes, and more. The service also covers EpiPen and asthma medication renewals. Message-based visits start at $29 and video consultations cost $49. Insurance, Prime memberships , or Amazon One Medical memberships are not required to use this service.
Each visit includes a personalized treatment plan and prescriptions when needed, which customers can fulfill through Amazon Pharmacy or the pharmacy of their choice. Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service online pharmacy that provides upfront, transparent pricing, 24/7 access to pharmacists and free nationwide delivery of medications directly to customers' doors, including same-day delivery in select U.S. cities.
"As a parent, I am all too familiar with taking a child who doesn't feel well to urgent care and waiting over an hour, only to spend ten minutes with a clinician," said Bergen Elsa, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit. "This service makes it easier for families to connect with trusted family care providers, day or night, saving time and money while providing peace of mind and helping kids feel better sooner."
How Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit works for children's conditions
Parents and/or guardians browse treatable conditions on health.amazon.com/children . Once they select their desired visit type, they will see an option to add a new Amazon Health minor profile to their account in order to easily manage their child's care. Once that's done, parents and/or guardians can follow these steps for their Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit consultation:
- Fill out a brief intake form with their child's medical history and symptoms
- Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit connects you with a board-certified family practice physician or licensed family nurse practitioner
- The provider will follow up after the visit with a treatment plan
The Pay-per-visit service is ideal for families without insurance or those who prefer not to use their insurance for occasional healthcare needs. Visits can be paid by credit card or through a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account.
What kids' conditions are treated by Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit?
Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit currently focuses on treating pink eye, head lice, and common kids' skin issues, including eczema, contact dermatitis, impetigo, fungal rashes (e.g. ringworm), bug bites, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, fifth disease, roseola, poison ivy and diaper rash. Parents can also renew their kids' EpiPen and asthma medications.
"We are here 24/7 to help parents who need quick medical guidance to determine the appropriate level of care when their child is developing concerning symptoms," said Natasha Bhuyan, MD, family physician and national medical director for Amazon One Medical. "This service isn't meant to replace a family's relationship with their child's pediatrician, but rather to serve as a convenient option for those 'in-between' moments for parents with time-sensitive concerns who don't already have on-demand access through a One Medical membership."
To learn more, visit health.amazon.com/children .
Other Amazon One Medical offerings for kids
For families looking to establish care with a pediatrician or family care provider, many Amazon One Medical offices provide care for all ages.
Scheduled in-office and remote visits are billed to insurance, and One Medical members can access on-demand 24/7 video chats, secure provider messaging, and more for an additional fee of $99/year or $9/month for Prime members (or $199 on OneMedical.com ).
Membership is a great option for those who want to continue their in-person care with their One Medical care team through 24/7 on-demand virtual support, while Pay-per-visit pricing applies only to standalone telehealth consultations on Amazon.com .
About Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit
Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit is a telehealth service that provides convenient and affordable access to 24/7 messaging (in certain states) or video visits for more than 40 common health concerns. This service offers a cost-effective alternative to urgent care visits, with transparent rates starting at $29 for message visits and $49 for video visits—no insurance needed or accepted. Pay-per-visit addresses acute conditions, as well as less urgent health and wellness concerns. For messaging visits (where available), clinicians review patient information and provide a personalized treatment plan that patients can respond to at their convenience. Video visits connect patients with clinicians in real time. All visits include 14 days of follow-up access to One Medical providers, allowing patients to ask questions about their treatment plan and any prescribed medications. To learn more, visit health.amazon.com/onemedical/ppv .
