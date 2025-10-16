Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir .

Amazon.com Public Relations
amazon-pr@amazon.com
amazon.com/ir

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AmazonAMZNNASDAQ:AMZN
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AF2 Capital Corp. Enters into Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover Transaction with EverKind Inc.

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Standard Lithium Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Related News

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

Copper Investing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project