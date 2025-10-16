Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

The Conversation (0)
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir .
