ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a prospecting program at the Sabre Uranium Project ("Sabre", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Sabre consists of 16 mineral claims encompassing 16,041 hectares (39,637 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin near Richards Lake, SK, approximately 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the community of Stony Rapids, SK. Two radioactive zones were located on surface in the Athabasca sandstone by ALX's prospecting team adjacent to an interpreted structural zone of quartz vein brecciation.

Highlights of the 2022 Sabre Prospecting Program

  • A significant trend of structural disruption in the Athabasca sandstone known as the Jigsaw Zone was discovered. The structure is exposed at surface as quartz veining and local quartz-breccia in abundant angular boulders (i.e., not far-traveled by glacial movement), sub-crop and outcrop of sandstone and can be traced over a trend approximately 150 metres long by 15 metres wide. The Jigsaw Zone is open along strike to northeast and southwest and disappears under cover in both directions.
  • A trend of elevated radioactivity in boulders in possible outcrop or sub-crop was located 15 metres to the south of Jigsaw Zone and is presumed to be a historical uranium-phosphate showing first reported in 1979. Two small pits ("West" and "East") were hand dug by ALX to better expose the radioactive sources. Scintillometer readings of up to 550 counts per second ("cps") and 250 cps were obtained from inside the bottom of the West and East pits, respectively (10 to 20 times background radiation levels).

Sabre Uranium Project - Jigsaw Zone Sample Locations, October 2022

ALX Sampling at the West Pit

Radioactive Sandstone Sample

The elevated radioactivity in the West and East pits is associated with dark purple to red sandstone with bleached patches and local spots of a very pale greenish alteration. Samples at the West Pit may be associated with frost-heaved sub-crop or a very large boulder. ALX considers the radioactive sandstone found at the Jigsaw Zone highly significant, considering the depth to basement is estimated to be at least 300 metres, which implies the occurrence of a significant hydrothermal event that carried silica-rich and uranium-bearing fluids to surface.

Four samples of the quartz vein and quartz-breccia sandstone from the Jigsaw Zone and four radioactive samples from the West and East pits adjacent to the Jigsaw Zone were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Geoanalytical Labs in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for a full suite of geochemical analyses. In addition, sub-samples were submitted for short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) analyses to determine the clay signature of the samples. Results will be released after their receipt, compilation and interpretation.

Additional work at Sabre in 2023 may include airborne magnetic/radiometric surveys, airborne electromagnetic surveys, surface prospecting, mapping and Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil surveys across the highest-priority areas to optimize potential drill targets.

About Sabre

Sabre is located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, a dominantly sandstone-infilled basin which unconformably overlies crystalline basement rocks of the Tantato Domain of the Canadian Shield in northern Saskatchewan. The Athabasca Basin area is a fertile uranium district that hosts the world's highest-grade uranium mines, with over 900 million pounds of U3O8 produced since mining began in at the Nicholson Mine in 1949.

The Project is situated within the Snowbird Tectonic Zone ("STZ"), a major regional geological structure, and includes several parallel northeast-trending fault zones, as well as cross-cutting structures. Numerous historical uranium showings are found within the STZ, such as the Nisto Mine, Black Lake, and the Fond du Lac Uranium Deposit.

The Fond du Lac Uranium Deposit, located approximately 15 kilometres west of the centre of Sabre, was discovered in 1970 by Camok Ltd., a predecessor company of Orano Canada Ltd., after tracing radioactive boulders to their source area and grid drilling. A shallow historical resource was calculated in 1970 of 990,000 pounds of U3O8 (450,000 kilograms) at an average grade of 0.25% but was never advanced further (Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, Mineral Property #1572. This historical resource is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization present at Sabre, nor is compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101 and has not been verified by ALX's Qualified Person. It is included for information purposes only.) Uranium mineralization at the Fond du Lac deposit is described as a "high-grade" central core (>0.06% and up to 5% U3O8) and a diffuse "low-grade" aureole with 0.02% to 0.06% U3O8 (Homeniuk, Clark and Bonnar, 1982).

In 1978-1980, radioactive sandstone boulders were discovered at Sabre by Marline Oil, which led to additional prospecting, ground geophysics, rock sampling, and biogeochemical sampling over the three exploration years, but no drill holes were completed1. In 2006, UEX Corporation targeted an airborne conductor with drill hole MNL-02, which intersected intense dravite alteration in the sandstone column2. Dravite is commonly associated with hydrothermal alteration in the Athabasca Basin and can be found in close proximity to unconformity-type uranium mineralization.

1 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database, Marline Oil Corporation, Report Nos. 74O3-005, -006, 007 and -008
2 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database, UEX Corporation, Report Nos. 74O01-0037, and -0038

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Historical geochemical results and geological descriptions quoted in this news release were taken directly from assessment work filings published by the Government of Saskatchewan. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Sabre project area. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2022-2023 exploration plans at the Sabre Uranium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities, and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to further investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11 and October 12, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased to include non flow-though units (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian and international accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration activities at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project"), located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Exploration

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Exploration

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor", or the "Project") located within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada. Anchor consists of 34 mineral licences in two sub-projects known as "Drake" and "Yankee" totalling approximately 31,808 hectares (78,598 acres), located in an emerging lithium exploration district known to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. Anchor is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2024.

Highlights of ALX's Anchor Lithium Project

Highlights of ALX's Anchor Lithium Project

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-arm's length acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated October 24, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River Ni-Cu-Co property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

Highlights

Highlights
  • Located in mineral rich Saskatchewan a world class mining jurisdiction, immediately north of the town of Stony Rapids .
  • Property is situated within the similar regional bedrock lithology associated with the nearby Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and Currie Lake occurrences of ALX's Firebird property on which Rio Tinto has an option agreement to earn 80%.
  • Numerous nickel, copper and cobalt showings along trend, including the Carp River, Bet Claims and McAskill showings associated with multiple moderate to high priority interpreted VTEM anomalies.
  • Historic soil grid survey exploration on the Carp River grid in 2005 determined that Ni, Cu, Co anomalies were significant and comparable to those associated with the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences located 5km and 10km to the west respectively.

Sherman Dahl , SKRR's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "SKRR continues to build shareholder value by thinking outside the box. Over the last six months we have expanded our property portfolio with a focus on battery metals in both Northern Saskatchewan and British Columbia . Over the next few months we are further committed to unlocking the value of our portfolio of Gold and Battery Metal assets. We are extremely excited to acquire the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property and add to our expanding portfolio of assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, SKRR will acquire a 100% interest in the Carp River Nickel-Copper Property by making a cash payment of CAD$7,000 to Edge, which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The acquisition agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan. Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport.  Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft.  From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Update on Father Lake Airborne Geophysics Survey

A high resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between April 2 to April 6, 2022 (see News Release Mar 22, 2022 ). The survey collected 1,042 line km of high resolution magnetic data over one survey block. The entire property was covered with the magnetic survey. Interpretation of the geophysics survey was completed by Bingham Geoscience.

The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault which demarcates the Dodge Domain (north side) and Tantato Domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major NW-SE structural feature is observed which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area (The Dumas Lake fault).

The nickel host rock is a 200m to 800m wide norite body that can be traced for 16km trending east northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The project covers several historic nickel and copper showings including: the Dumas Zones A, B, C & D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with historic interpreted VTEM conductors.

The VTEM covers the west side of the project and an older MegaTEM survey covers the entire project. However, the MegaTEM does not seem to resolve conductors well. There is at least one small area with a strong conductor on the east portion of the property. Coverage of the east portion of the property with VTEM may be a future option.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement, future work on the Father Lake Property and the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG) (Frankfurt:M1N) (OTC PINK:MTEHF) has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd ("Foxfire"), an Australian Company, pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire a 75% interest in eight Brazilian exploration licenses ("the Brazilian Portfolio"); six for lithium and two for rare earth elements (REE

The Brazilian Portfolio
The Brazilian Portfolio totals 12,315 hectares of highly prospective lithium and REE exploration licenses, in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia for lithium and Goas for REEs. Brazil is now recognized as one of the world's major high grade lithium producers confirmed by Tesla supplier recently securing off take agreements with Sigma Lithium Corporation's (TSX-V: SGML) subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA (Sigma).

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), an arm's length party, in exchange for (i) the payment of $500,000 in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company

"The StrikePoint portfolio comprises ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin, complementing our existing portfolio and exploration efforts well," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Most notably, the ‘Golden Oly' project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets. Each target is geologically similar to our ongoing Valley discovery on our Rogue Project. Based on that success, this is ground we would have staked if it were open. Instead, we have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts-all for roughly the cost of staking. We will apply our growing knowledge of reduced intrusion-related gold systems and of the Selwyn Basin to build on our track record of discovery."

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the new Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 34.70 gt Au (Figure 1).

High-grade gold mineralization at the Jaguar Gold Zone is found in altered rhyolite associated with pervasive pyrite mineralization (Figure 2). Other grab* samples returned significant values such as 18.30 g/t Au , 16.85, 16.30 g/t Au, 16.25 g/t Au, and 12.90 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs along a favourable rhyolite/sediment contact near a major fault and its subsidiaries.

