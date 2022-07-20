Precious MetalsInvesting News

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the analytical results from the inaugural drilling program at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

The 2022 exploration program began in mid-March 2022 and six of the eight planned holes were completed for a total of 1,155 metres drilled. Two targets remain undrilled because of warming weather conditions that exposed creeks and other wetlands, which impeded surface access. Downhole electromagnetic surveys were completed on two of the first four drill holes to better define the targeted conductors detected by ALX's 2021 airborne VTEMTM survey flown by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario. A ground electromagnetic geophysical survey was carried out in on an undrilled target, which has provided an improved collar location for follow-up drilling.

Highlights of the 2022 Drilling Program

Nickel - The most notable nickel values occur within holes Elec22-01, Elec22-02 and Elec22-06. These results are interpreted as the peripheral geochemical expression of a much larger mineralizing system.

Electra Nickel Project - Nickel Values Greater than 1,000 parts per million ("ppm")
Hole No.From
(metres)		To
(metres)		Interval
(metres)		Nickel
(ppm)		Host Rock/ Notes
Elec22-0166.9070.403.501,260.00Ultra-mafic volcanic
Elec22-01105.02107.042.021,530.35 Komatiite
Elec22-01129.85130.851.002,040.00Komatiite
Elec22-0282.9085.602.701,087.41Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-0299.72103.904.181,152.34Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-02106.47109.002.531,106.43Gabbroic dike trending into meta-volcanic breccia - classic magmatic net-textured sulphide concentrations, clasts and blebs
Elec22-02127.13130.002.871,289.69Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-02225.50228.272.771,338.38Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-03112.30113.671.371,580.00Siltstone
Elec22-0592.4994.401.911,018.87Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-05113.50114.741.241,070.00Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-0613.0023.5010.501,053.87Gabbro trending into meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-0638.5045.406.901,085.14Meta-volcanic breccia
Elec22-06162.75165.02.251,277.67Gabbro with disseminated magmatic sulphides coincident with systematic increase in nickel and PGE concentrations from 160 m to 165 m - high nickel value of 2,080 ppm.

 

The highest overall concentrations in nickel over significant widths occur in the upper half of hole Elec22-02 and in hole Elec22-06 with anomalous concentrations ranging from approximately 200 ppm to a high of 2,080 ppm.

An increasing nickel content associated with increasing magnesium is common in basaltic komatiitic terranes, not only at Electra but worldwide. The corresponding increase in nickel values versus magnesium oxide ("MgO") trend is due to the presence of higher amounts of the silicate mineral olivine, which is rich in nickel and MgO.

However, classic magmatic net-textured sulphide concentrations, clasts and blebs are observed at approximately 108 metres in hole Elec22-02, and demonstrate that a magmatic sulphide-forming process was operative in this mineralizing system. This magmatic sulphide horizon also marks a notable break in the underlying upward-increasing nickel trend into a significant nickel depletion interval. The fact that the associated magmatic sulphides are so depleted in nickel suggests that nickel-enriched equivalents may occur elsewhere along strike or down dip from hole Elec22-02.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/131344_efb2f7f4f4f5b991_001.jpg

Electra 2022 Drill Hole Plan Map with Downhole EM Loops

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/131344_efb2f7f4f4f5b991_001full.jpg

Zinc - Wide intervals of anomalous zinc concentrations occur in most of the drill holes. This and the fragmental nature of the volcano-clastic sequences suggest that this is potentially a zinc-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") environment. The following notable concentrations are:

  • Elec22-01: 0.41% zinc over 1.61 metres, from 100.17 to 101.78 metres;
  • Elec22-02: 0.35% zinc over 8.89 metres, from 175.0 to 183.89 metres;
  • Elec22-03: 0.31% zinc over 5.02 metres, from 162.66 to 167.68 metres;
  • Elec22-04: 0.25% zinc over 24.12 metres, from 39.38 to 63.50 metres;
  • Elec22-05: 0.27% zinc over 15.3 metres, from 44.70 to 60.00 metres;
  • Elec22-06: 0.16% zinc over 7.06 metres, from 152.54 to 159.60 metres.

Platinum and Palladium - The concentration of platinum and palladium is generally less than 15 parts per billion ("ppb"), which is representative for basaltic-komatiites from elsewhere in Canada and Australia. However, of note are the platinum and palladium values near the end of hole in Elec22-06 where a high of 121 ppb platinum and 33 ppb palladium was found in over 0.75 metres from 162 to 162.75 metres. The observation in the drill log for Elec22-06 of disseminated sulphides in the gabbroic host rock suggest that this drill hole should be followed up to a greater depth.

Gold - In hole Elec22-06, 0.444 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold with an accompanying value of 8.33 g/t silver over 0.68 metres was noted from 61.96 to 62.64 metres in a mudstone unit.

Copper - Two strongly anomalous copper values were found in the drill core: Elec22-05 - 2,050 ppm copper over 0.46 metres from 60.00 to 60.46 metres, and Elec22-06 - 1,375 ppm copper over 0.47 metres from 61.49 to 61.96 metres.

To view maps and photos of Electraclick here

About Electra

Electra is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario, in a fertile exploration district well-linked to highways, roads and trails, and lies near a powerline and the Canadian National Railroad. The Project consists of 190 cell units totaling approximately 4,066 hectares (10,047 acres) and is prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, platinum group elements ("PGE"), and gold. ALX has the option to earn a 100% interest in Electra after fulfilling payment obligations of cash and common shares, and exploration expenditures according to the terms of an option agreement signed in December 2020 (see ALX news release dated December 31, 2020).

The Electra magmatic-sedimentary geological and geophysical environment is similar to that of other komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide terranes in Canada and Western Australia. The challenges encountered at Electra are similar to those in other komatiitic terranes; i.e., the presence of barren sedimentary and volcanogenic conductive sulphides with high background zinc concentrations.

In the late 1990's a "nickel-sulphide" geochemical vector was developed in the Kambalda nickel camp of Western Australia. The vector was formulated not to find obvious nickel sulphide mineralization that could be observed directly in drill core, but to point out stratigraphic horizons with chemical signatures suggestive of potential enhanced nickel-copper-PGE sulphide concentrations along strike. Other than obvious nickel sulphides observed and subsequently assayed from core, potential nickel sulphide horizons can remain hidden (cryptic) and only detected by the application of proven geochemical vectors. ALX continues to evaluate the outcome of the 2022 exploration program by integrating the geological, geochemical and geophysical results in order to determine the best target areas for follow-up drilling. ALX's drilling permit at Electra is good until March 2025.

QA/QC and Analytical Methods

QA/QC following industry best practices was incorporated into the drill core sampling and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates, at a rate of approximately 10%. All drill core samples were collected as half-split core, apart from quarter-split duplicates.

All samples were shipped to ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Lab ("ALS") for multi-element analysis. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of ALX and its Qualified Person. Diamond drill core samples were analyzed using ALS's super trace multi-element 4-acid digest with ICP-MS determination for 51 elements. Gold, platinum and palladium assays were determined on a 30-gram lead bead fire assay ICP-MS finish.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX is an active explorer with interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's preliminary exploration results from the Company's exploration activities at the Electra Nickel Project, and any plans to undertake additional exploration activities at the Electra Nickel Project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on its exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if nickel, uranium, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131344

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources

Overview

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickelcoppercobalt and uranium. Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 200,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. Aiming for international expansion, ALX Resources also has properties in Norway with its Draco VMS project.

Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the recently acquired Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.

In 2019, ALX Resources acquired the Vixen gold project located in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. To date, the Red Lake Mining District has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925. Historic gold mines in the Red Lake camp include the Campbell mine, the Red Lake mine, and the Couchenour-Williams mine, which have all been multi-million ounce gold producers.

The Vixen North property lies within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, a geological trend located to the northeast of Red Lake. This area hosts numerous historical gold mines and is highly prospective for new showings of gold mineralization. In 2019 and 2020, high-resolution airborne magnetic surveying and site visits were conducted, which confirmed prospective geology and surface gold mineralization.

ALX Resources has demonstrated that key partnerships can increase the potential for success in the company’s primary projects. The company owns a 100 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project, which is now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Through an agreement announced in August 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project by carrying out C$12 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $125,000 to ALX Resources.

Additionally, the company holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in Northern Saskatchewan, including a 20 percent interest in the Hook-Carter uranium project. Denison Mines Corp. purchased an 80 percent interest in Hook-Carter and has been operating exploration since 2016.

The Hook-Carter property measures 24,262 hectares over 82 claims in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin. Located in the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor, this region hosts new and expanding uranium discoveries, including the Triple R Deposit, Arrow Deposit and the Spitfire Zone. Drilling by Denison in 2018-2019 totaling 11,757 metres in fifteen completed drill holes exhibited the hallmarks of a widespread, intense alteration system.

Along with ALX Resources’ rich portfolio of diverse assets in world-renowned jurisdictions, identifying undervalued and underexplored assets is the company’s strong suit. As early adopters of new methods of exploration, the company embodies innovation with its willingness to utilize new geochemical and geophysical technologies. This includes the use of artificial intelligence recognition methods and other emerging science-focused exploration tools.

ALX Resources has a world-class management team with shareholders who have diverse expertise in mineral and gold exploration. The board of directors and officers of the company currently hold 8.54 million shares representing 5.67 percent of ALX’s issued and outstanding common shares. Holystone Energy Company, a private investment company, owns 25.59 million shares for a 16.98 percent interest. Dundee Corp. (TSX:DCA) and Orano Canada own 11.72 percent and 2.65 percent interests, respectively.

Company Highlights

  • Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan and Ontario.
  • In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.
  • Rio Tinto Canada Exploration Inc. recognized Firebird’s potential and through an option agreement announce in August 2020 can earn up to an 80% interest for C$12.0 million in exploration expenditures and cash payments to ALX Resources totaling $125,000.
  • Owns and explores properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.
  • High-resolution airborne surveys have been completed in the Red Lake district and the company’s ground sampling programs in 2019-2020 have found gold mineralization on the Vixen gold project with samples ranging up to 23.9 g/t gold.
  • Acquired by staking the Javelin Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada with no underlying royalties.

Key Projects

Firebird Nickel

Saskatchewan presents a rich mineral endowment with the presence of uranium, gold, base metals and diamonds. For example, over 1.6 million ounces of gold have been produced at the Seabee gold mine, which has been operating since 1991. Saskatchewan hosts the richest uranium mines in the world and was ranked in the world’s Top Ten mining jurisdictions in a 2019 survey conducted by the Fraser Institute.

ALX Resources has acquired 20,400 hectares at its 100 percent owned Firebird nickel project. Firebird hosts three historical nickel-copper-cobalt deposits: Axis Lake, Rea Lake and Currie Lake. Under the option earn-in granted by the company in 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to 80 percent in interest in Firebird.

Strategically positioned, Firebird is located near advantageous infrastructure, including an all-weather road and airport, which are both within 10 kilometers of the property. Its close proximity to the town of Stony Rapids, SK, and access to hydroelectric power offers increased efficiencies for exploration.

ALX Resources is applying modern exploration techniques at Firebird to a rare, undeveloped magmatic nickel sulfide deposit. In October 2019, high-grade nickel ranging up to 3.13 per cent was located in surface rock samples from ALX’s first site visit. Soil and lake sediment samples collected in 2019-2020 showed coincident nickel and copper anomalies over an airborne conductor. These findings increased investor interest in ALX’s exploration endeavors, which eventually led to the option deal with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.

During the Firebird winter drilling program in 2020, three holes were drilled totaling 600 meters. Nickel-copper mineralization was intersected in two of the three holes, which are promising results for the expansion of this project.

Vixen Gold

The 100 percent owned Vixen gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario and consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,069 hectares staked within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 60 kilometers east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The jurisdiction is favourable for exploration, with winter access to Vixen North and a series of roads leading directly to the Vixen South property.

Using the latest imaging technology, ALX carried out a high-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey that has collected preliminary data defining an approximate 3,000 meter-long high magnetic trend in conjunction with the newly-identified Vulpin Zone. Additional samples were collected in October 2020 along the iron formation associated with gold mineralization that was mapped in August 2020. ALX’s 2020 rock sampling at the Vulpin Zone showed values of up to 8.41 g/t gold.

Other prospecting targets at Vixen include detailed follow-up of gold mineralization found within a fluorite occurrence southeast of the Vulpin Zone that may represent a genetic phase of porphyry-hosted gold deposition. Recent sampling at the Dickenson Zone located rock samples ranging up to 17.7 g/t gold.

Flying Vee Nickel Project

Like the Firebird nickel project, the Flying Vee nickel project in Saskatchewan is highly-prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, and hosts a gold showing. Flying Vee is located north of Stony Rapids in an underexplored district with high potential for discovery. With neighboring projects held by companies like Kobold Metals and UEX Corporation, a staking rush occurred in the Spring of 2019. In July 2020, ALX was the first company since 1988 to prospect the Day Lake gold showing at Flying Vee, and samples up to 8.34 g/t gold were found.

Management Team

Warren Stanyer - Chairman and CEO

Warren Stanyer has over 24 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Stanyer began his career with Pioneer Metals, a diverse explorer for gold, base metals and uranium, with properties in New Mexico, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. In 1999, Pioneer signed an option agreement with Cameco Corporation, which led to the formation of UEX Corporation in 2002. Stanyer held the positions of Corporate Secretary and Vice President of Corporate Development in both Pioneer and UEX, prior to the acquisition of Pioneer by Barrick Gold Corporation in 2006.

In 2008, Mr. Stanyer accepted the role of President and CEO of Northern Continental Resources, a junior exploration company focused on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. He steered the successful sale of the company in 2009 to Hathor Exploration Limited, in competition with Denison Mines.

He became Chairman of Guyana Frontier Mining Corp. in December 2010 and was President and CEO from September 2011 to December 2012. As a Director of Alpha Minerals Inc., a predecessor company of ALX, and following the Patterson Lake uranium discovery in 2012, he served as Chairman of the Special Committee in 2013 during the acquisition of the company by Fission Uranium Corp. and subsequently served as a Director of Fission until 2014. Currently, Mr. Stanyer serves as President, CEO and a Director of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company focused on gold, copper, cobalt and lithium in Nevada, USA. He is also a Director of New Moon Minerals Corporation, a private mineral exploration company.

Patrick Groening CPA, CA - CFO

Patrick Groening’s previous roles with public companies including serving as CFO for both Strathmore Minerals Corp. and Fission Energy Corp. for more than nine years combined. He filled the same role for Jalna Minerals Ltd., Sernova Corp. and Papuan Precious Metals Corp, and dual roles of CFO and Corporate Secretary For Wolf Capital Corp. and Pacific Asia China Energy Inc.

Sierd Eriks – Technical Advisor

Sierd Eriks has worked in mineral exploration for over 35 years with a focus on uranium exploration for the past two decades. From 1979 to 1998, he gained geological and managerial experience with major mining companies, including Saskatchewan Mining and Development Corporation (now Cameco Corporation), Falconbridge Limited, Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd. and Cogema Resources Inc. (now Orano Canada) in base metals, gold, platinum group metals and uranium exploration.

In 1999, he became a consulting geologist and worked on numerous uranium exploration programs in the Athabasca Basin. Prior to joining ALX, he was Vice-President of Exploration with UEX Corporation from 2007 to 2014. In this position, Eriks managed projects with annual exploration budgets of up to $29 million and directed drilling programs leading to the establishment of mineral resources for three uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

Christina Boddy – Corporate Secretary

Ms. Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as Corporate Secretary for a number of public companies in recent years, including Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN), Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV:NEV), Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN), and Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV:RIN). Ms.Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a B.C.-based private company.

David Quirt – Technical Advisor

Mr. Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and Research and Development (“R&D”) experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science work has been primarily in economic geology (uranium, diamonds, gold, base metals, Rare Earth Elements), uranium deposit metallogenesis, geochemistry, and host-rock alteration mineralogy. Throughout his career, David has been a highly-sought speaker at numerous scientific conferences and corporate presentations, and has authored and co-authored technical reports, journal papers and conference-extended abstracts that have resulted from these works.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the 2022 drilling program at the Alligator Lake Gold Project ("Alligator", or the "Project") located approximately 165 kilometres (103 miles) northeast of La Ronge, SK, Canada. ALX's 2022 drill program was planned to follow up the Company's 2021 drilling along the Broken Hammer Shear Zone, which is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization, and to test targets associated with the interpreted Radiant Shear Zone.

Highlights of the Alligator Lake 2022 Drilling Program1

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the inaugural drilling program at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in Electra according to the terms of an option agreement signed in December 2020 (see ALX news release dated December 31, 2020).

2022 Exploration Program

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three holes were completed for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends.

2022 Winter Drilling Program

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three holes were completed for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends.

2022 Winter Drilling Program

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is underway at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

