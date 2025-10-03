ALX Oncology to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 ASPEN-06 Trial, Highlighting CD47 Expression as a Predictive Biomarker in HER2+ Gastric Cancer, at 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

ALX Oncology to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 ASPEN-06 Trial, Highlighting CD47 Expression as a Predictive Biomarker in HER2+ Gastric Cancer, at 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

  • Company will share data demonstrating CD47 overexpression as key predictive biomarker for response with the Company's lead candidate, evorpacept, in HER2+ gastric cancer

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced updated data from its Phase 2 ASPEN-06 (NCT05002127) trial will be presented during a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting taking place November 5–9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. The Phase 2 trial evaluated evorpacept, the Company's lead therapeutic candidate, in combination with HERCEPTIN ® (trastuzumab), CYRAMZA ® (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel, for patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

Details for the poster presentation at SITC 2025 are as follows:
Title: CD47 expression as a predictive biomarker for evorpacept in HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal cancer from the Phase 2 randomized ASPEN-06 trial
First Author: Zev A. Wainberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Co-Director of GI Oncology Program, University of California, Los Angeles
Abstract: 496
Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 6:35 p.m. ET
Location: Poster Hall (Exhibit Halls AB)

About ASPEN-06

ASPEN-06 is a randomized Phase 2 (open-label)/3 (blinded), international, multi-center study, evaluating evorpacept in combination with HERCEPTIN ® (trastuzumab), CYRAMZA ® (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel, for patients with metastatic second- or third-line HER2 overexpressing gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma that has progressed on or after prior HER2-directed therapy and fluoropyrimidine- or platinum-containing chemotherapy and are suitable for chemotherapy. One hundred twenty-seven adult patients were enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the study.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and entered the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in August 2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ ALX Oncology .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ALX Oncology's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.ALXONASDAQ:ALXOLife Science Investing
ALXO
The Conversation (0)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing a pipeline of product candidates based on expertise in protein engineering and oncology led by the CD47 blocker, evorpacept, currently in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. Cancer cells leverage CD47, a cell surface protein, as a don't eat me signal to evade detection by the immune system. The company is developing a next-generation checkpoint inhibitor designed to have a high affinity for CD47 and to avoid the limitations caused by hematologic toxicities inherent in other CD47 blocking approaches.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Related News

gold investing

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Battery Metals Investing

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

copper investing

BHP 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Gold Investing

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin