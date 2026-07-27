Altura Energy to Issue Shares Pursuant to Securities for Services Arrangement

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:ALTUF) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to a strategic advisory agreement dated January 27, 2026 (the "Advisory Agreement"), between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), Haywood will provide services to the Company for a 12-month period starting January 27, 2026 (the "Term") for a total fee of US$180,000 payable in common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") over the course of the Term of the Advisory Agreement (US$15,000 per month). The fee is payable in arrears on a three-month basis (US$45,000 every three months) once the services have been performed. The Company will issue 325,223 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.195 per Common Share to Haywood as compensation for the consulting and advisory services rendered by Haywood, pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, for the second three-month period ended July 27, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Common Shares issued to Haywood are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is a helium-focused exploration and production company advancing a portfolio of assets in Arizona's prolific Holbrook Basin. The Company is focused on developing a reliable domestic source of helium, a critical and non-renewable gas essential to applications in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Altura is currently advancing its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where existing infrastructure and recent operational milestones position the Company to commence near-term helium production. With helium concentrations significantly above those typically encountered in conventional natural gas reservoirs, Altura is working to unlock the value of one of North America's emerging helium districts.

For more information, please visit SEDAR+.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

On Behalf of the Board,
Ashley Lastinger, CEO
Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc
604-684-6730
altu@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306575

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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