Altura Energy Provides Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment to Expand Helium Production in Arizona

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:ALTUF) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") confirms it is continuing to work with its strategic investor (the "Investor"), a leading conglomerate from a Southeast Asian nation, to complete its acquisition of 18,541,400 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"). The Investor is acquiring the Units by way of a non-brokered private placement by conducted by the Company (the "Offering"), at a price of $0.1618 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3 million (CDN).

The Company has obtained the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the Offering and the Investor is in the final stages of obtaining the required governmental and banking approvals in its local jurisdiction, following which the Offering can be completed. These approvals are progressing as planned, and the Company has obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the deadline for completion of the Offering through until October 30, 2026 to ensure sufficient time.

For further information concerning the terms of the Offering, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on July 28, 2026.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is a helium-focused exploration and production company advancing a portfolio of assets in Arizona's prolific Holbrook Basin. The Company is focused on developing a reliable domestic source of helium, a critical and non-renewable gas essential to applications in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Altura is currently advancing its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where existing infrastructure and recent operational milestones position the Company to commence near-term helium production. With helium concentrations significantly above those typically encountered in conventional natural gas reservoirs, Altura is working to unlock the value of one of North America's emerging helium districts.

For more information, please visit SEDAR+.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

On Behalf of the Board,
Ashley Lastinger, CEO

Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc.
604-684-6730
altu@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Offering, including, without limitation, the receipt of all necessary corporate, regulatory, shareholder and TSXV approvals and the completion of the Offering; the Company's development of a reliable domestic source of helium; the advancement of the Company's flagship project in the Holbrook Basin and related benefits therefrom, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the Company may not close the Offering as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Agreement may not be executed or completed on the terms described herein, or at all; risks that the Company may not develop a reliable domestic source of helium as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not advance its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin as contemplated, or at all; and risks that the Company may not unlock the value of the helium district as contemplated, or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Although the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317500

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALTU:CCTSXV:ALTUenergy investing
ALTU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Announces September Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces September Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September sales volumes of 2,627 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, September sales averaged 2,508 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.1 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 162... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at its flagship Davidson River Uranium Project ("Davidson River", or the "Project") located in the southwest Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina

Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina

Large-scale exploration footprint: The authorization covers six properties totaling 59,895 hectares, representing approximately 25% and the largest component of the entire Laguna Salada Project. Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the ROTH Capital Partners' inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on October 1, 2026, in New York City. Jaguar management will discuss:Ongoing exploration progress... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 24, 2026.At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all business items... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Selected retained-core intervals contain rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium (magnet rare earths), together with uranium, vanadium and phosphate mineralization. 0.63 m @ 3,570 ppm TREO (0.357%) and 607 ppm MREO, the highest TREO value reported from the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Managing Director Transition

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Related News

precious metals investing

Managing Director Transition

gold investing

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold's Key Triggers, Plus Final Price Target

gold investing

Gold's Top Drivers, Plus New US$190 Million Deal | Elemental Royalty's Frederick Bell

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

zinc investing

Nuvau Minerals CEO: Thundermine Gold Adds Upside to Matagami Restart

critical minerals investing

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal with Japanese Firm

critical minerals investing

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift