Altura Energy Provides Further Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment to Expand Helium Production in Arizona

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is continuing to work with its strategic investor (the "Investor"), a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate, to complete its $3 million (CDN) non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering") into the Company.

The Company has obtained the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the Offering. The Investor has received approval from its local Ministry of Finance and is awaiting approval from its state bank before it can move forward with closing of the Offering. The Company has obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the deadline for completion of the Offering through until November 30, 2026.

As a reminder, the Offering consists of 18,541,400 units of the Company at a price of $0.1618 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3 million (CDN). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable at $0.25 for 36 months from closing. Upon completion of the Offering, the Investor will have the right to nominate one member to the board of directors of the Company. For further information concerning the terms of the Offering, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on July 28, 2026.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is a helium-focused exploration and production company advancing a portfolio of assets in Arizona's prolific Holbrook Basin. The Company is focused on developing a reliable domestic source of helium, a critical and non-renewable gas essential to applications in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Altura is currently advancing its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where existing infrastructure and recent operational milestones position the Company to commence near-term helium production. With helium concentrations significantly above those typically encountered in conventional natural gas reservoirs, Altura is working to unlock the value of one of North America's emerging helium districts.

For more information, please visit SEDAR+.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

On Behalf of the Board,
Ashley Lastinger, CEO

Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc.
604-684-6730
altu@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Offering, including, without limitation, the receipt of all necessary corporate, regulatory, shareholder and TSXV approvals and the completion of the Offering; the Company's development of a reliable domestic source of helium; the advancement of the Company's flagship project in the Holbrook Basin and related benefits therefrom, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the Company may not close the Offering as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not develop a reliable domestic source of helium as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not advance its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin as contemplated, or at all; and risks that the Company may not unlock the value of the helium district as contemplated, or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Although the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321736

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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