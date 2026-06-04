Altura Energy Announces Initiation of Research Coverage

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:ALTUF) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce is that it has entered into an equity research coverage agreement (the "Research Agreement") with Granite Point Research Inc. ("Granite Point"), dated June 3, 2026.

Under the terms of the Research Agreement, Granite Point has agreed to provide the Company with sponsored equity research and investor awareness including the preparation and distribution of independent research activities (collectively, the "Research Services") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws. The Research Agreement has a one (1) year term and shall be automatically renewed for one (1) year upon expiry of the initial term, unless otherwise agreed by the parties. In consideration of the Research Services, the Company has agreed to pay Granite Point CAD$11,250 each calendar quarter, in arrears. commencing from the effective date of the Research Agreement.

Granite Point is a Canadian firm based in Toronto, Ontario with an address of 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C9. Granite Point is owned by its President & CEO, John Stephenson, and has no direct relationship with and is arms-length from the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Granite Point is in the business of distributing research reports using fundamental analysis and in-depth institutional quality company sponsored equity research. Neither Granite Point nor any of its principals or employees currently own, trade, or have beneficial interest in any securities of the Company. The Research Agreement and the engagement of Granite Point pursuant thereto remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Ashley Lastinger
CEO

Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc
604-684-6730
altu@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Research Services to be rendered pursuant to the Research Agreement, the consideration payable by the Company to Granite Point pursuant to the Research Agreement, Company's future operations and business prospects and the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSXV for the Research Agreement, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the Research Services will not be rendered as contemplated or at all, risks that the consideration payable by the Company to EMC pursuant to the Research Agreement may not be paid as contemplated or at all, risks that the Company may not receive applicable regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV for the Research Agreement as contemplated or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300099

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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