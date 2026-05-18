Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, announced that management is scheduled to participate at the Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Minneapolis, MN.
President & CEO Bryon McGregor and CFO Rob Olander will conduct one-on-one meetings on May 28th. Interested investors should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or Jody Burfening of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations at Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.
Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com