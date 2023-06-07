Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the April 2023 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of April, approximately 3,022 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,973 tonnes shipped and processed. The April production represents an increase of 5% over the March output of 2,875 tonnes. Processing in April decreased by 11% over the March figure of 3,315 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in April was 1.72%, representing a small decrease from the 1.77% observed in March.

Revenue generated in April was approximately US$279,925 after processing costs, representing a 17% decrease over March's revenue of US$329,055. At April month end, an additional 200 tonnes were stockpiled at site with 1,790 tonnes in process at ENAMI. The revenue from this material will be credited in the following months after processing has been completed. An additional, 6,000 tonnes of lower grade stocks are on site at Farellon and available to be shipped and processed at El Peñón. This material will be blended with higher grade material to optimize the milling process. A total of 2,800 tonnes have been shipped to the El Peñón processing facility in advance of full operation. This material will be used as part of the startup phase expected in the last week of June. Newly mined material will begin to be shipped to the El Peñón facility in mid-July.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented: "The April operating results at Farellon are in line with our strategy of focusing on operational improvements in our mining processes in preparation for full operational capacity as our mill comes online in July. We are building lower grade stocks at the mine site and higher grade at the processing facility to support efficient milling operations. We are pleased to note continuing strong copper grades and elevated vein widths at the lower mining levels in our mining operations."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_001.jpg

Figure 1. Comparative Monthly Review of Farellon Output (2022-2023)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Comparative 2023 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

Month 2023USD Income*Copper PoundsCu grade %
January$118,58350,0231.53%
February$375,126131,6602.26%
March$329,055125,4211.77%
April$279,924109,1291.72%
Total$1,012,688416,232

 

*After processing costs

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_002full.jpg

Figure 3A. Chalcopyrite mineralization from 344 m level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_003full.jpg

Figure 3B. Chalcopyrite mineralization from 344 m level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/169020_af9f23418462bacf_003full.jpg

Mining during the month of April focused on the extraction on the 352 NE and 344 NE and SW levels. The advance of the Hugo Decline to the level 336 m is underway with an expected target date of mid July to begin operations on this level in the NE and SW directions. Bench mining will continue in levels above as part of the on-going mining plan.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$12.1 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 5.2 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.80% Cu (2018 Q1-2023 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169020

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Altiplano Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Altiplano Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") further to the Company's press release dated May 1, 2023, the Company announces that there will be a further delay in the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 required pursuant to Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Instrument"). The delay is due to the auditors' assessment of the time required for the remaining audit procedures, and the auditors' review process. However, the auditors have confirmed that they now have the required documentation to complete the audit. Both the Company and its auditors continue to work diligently towards the completion and filing of the annual audited financial statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.10 per Unit to raise up to $1,000,000 in gross proceeds. In this close the company has raised $381,000 through the issuance of 3,810,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for two years from the closing date of the Offering at a price of C$0.12 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Announces Offtake Agreement and Loan Facility to Support Start Up at El Penon

Altiplano Announces Offtake Agreement and Loan Facility to Support Start Up at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a concentrates offtake and loan agreement dated April 18th, 2023 (the "Offtake Agreement") with ArrowMetals Asia Pte. Ltd. ("ArrowMetals"), which is part of the ArrowResources AG group of companies ("Arrow Group").

Pursuant to the Offtake Agreement, Altiplano will sell copper concentrates produced at the El Peñón processing facility located 15 km from the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold mine in Chile, on an exclusive basis to ArrowMetals until December 31, 2025, and the agreement may be further extended. Pursuant to a Term Loan Facility Agreement dated April 18th, 2023 (the "Facility"), ArrowMetals has also agreed to make available to Altiplano up to USD$1.5 million as a loan facility, which will be repaid by delivery of such concentrates. The Facility will be by way of multiple drawdowns on request of Altiplano, with the first drawdown being for USD$500,000, which will be repaid with interest in monthly instalments, against Altiplano's future shipments of concentrates over the next 12 months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q1 2023 Operational Results with Improved Revenue at Farellon and Applies for Management Cease Trade Order

Altiplano Reports Q1 2023 Operational Results with Improved Revenue at Farellon and Applies for Management Cease Trade Order

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q1 2023 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q1, 2023, the Company extracted a total 7,675 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents a decrease of 32% from the 11,340 tonnes of material mined in Q4. Mined tonnes were lower in Q1 2023 as the Company transitioned from scoop trams to haulage trucks to transport material to surface. This new transportation system will begin to show improvements over the coming months. Tonnes processed in Q1 represented 7,584 tonnes, up 11.5% from the previous quarter of 6,804 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.90%, down 7.3% from the previous 2022 Q4 result of 2.05%. Waste removal decreased by 125% to 628 tonnes in 2023 Q1. Sales of 307,104 pounds of copper in 2023 Q1 generated approximately US$822,765 in revenue (after processing costs), an improvement of 19% over the 2022 Q4 $691,000 sales figure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$1,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for two years from the closing date of the Offering at a price of C$0.12 per share. The Company may pay finder's fees raised in connection with the financing to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
forest fire

Wildfires Interrupt Mining Operations in Quebec

A wildfire crisis in Quebec has halted the operations of some mining corporations in the eastern province.

Nearly 15 mining companies have stopped all operations in the province due to over 150 forest fires engulfing several areas of Quebec, a nearly C$4 billion mining investment space in Canada.

"We're following all of this from hour to hour, obviously," Premier Francois Legault told the media on Tuesday (June 6). "If we look at the situation in Quebec as a whole, there are several places where it is still worrying."

Per a Reuters factbox, 14 companies have all stopped their day-to-day mining operations, dealing a heavy blow to Canada’s vast mining space.

Keep reading...Show less
Sacgasco Limited

Cadlao Oilfield Farmout Letter Of Intent

Sacgasco Limited (ASX: SGC) (“Sacgasco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent from PNOC Exploration Corporation for drilling of the Cadlao 4 well and an Extended Well Test (EWT) as the first stage of redevelopment of the Cadlao Oil Field.

Keep reading...Show less
BMG Resources Limited

BMG Successfully Completes Entitlement Offer

Western Australian focused gold and lithium explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (Company) is pleased to advise it has raised $1,254,139 (before costs) sought in the Entitlement Offer through the placement of 96,472,171 New Shares at an issue price of $0.013 per New Share – refer ASX announcement of 26 April 2023 ‘BMG to raise up to $2.7m in Placement and Entitlement Issue’).

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Over 500 Metres Of REE Mineralisation Intersected In First Diamond Drill Hole At The Pomme Project

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is very pleased to report that over 500 metres of visible REE mineralisation has been intersected in the first diamond drill hole completed at the Pomme REE-Nb project in Québec, Canada (Pomme or the Project). Assay results are pending and expected within approximately 4 to 6 weeks.
Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

San José Project Update

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, remains on course for the submission of the Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) for the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’) under the tenure Exploration Permit Extremadura S.E. (‘PESE’) (see ASX Announcement 29 March 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Belararox Limited

Lithium Focused Exploration Update at Bullubulling Project, WA

Belararox Ltd (ASX: BRX)(Belararox or the Company) is an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, and has identified potential LCT mineralisation at the Company’s Bullabulling 100% owned project. Additionally, the project is considered highly prospective for gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

×