ALR June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.10.
The Company further announces that it has received commitments for and intends to complete an additional private placement through the issuance of 6 million units of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per unit for additional gross proceeds of $360,000, which is expected to close on or about August 7 th , 2025 (the " Third Closing "). Each $0.06 unit will be comprised of one Share and one-half of one Warrant.
The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds from the Private Placement (including the Third Closing) for exploration at the Company's Silver King project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. There may be circumstances, however, where for sound business reasons, a reallocation of funds may be necessary. The gross proceeds from the three closings will total $1,052,000 and reflects investors' interest in Prismo's recently optioned silver projects in Arizona, the historical high-grade Silver King and Ripsey mines.
Dr. Craig Gibson, Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer said: "The team has arrived on site, and we are about to begin a detailed mapping and sampling program at both projects at surface exposures and in accessible underground workings. A drill program is planned for Silver King, with about 1,000 metres initially. The Silver King drill program is designed to test the mineralized body at four elevations, as well as lateral to the pipelike body. Dewatering of the Silver King shaft to gain access to the upper levels may also be undertaken as submersible pumps are in place."
Prismo also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the " Agreement ") with a creditor of the Company (the " Creditor ") pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor agreed to accept, an aggregate of 1,375,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " Settlement Share ") at a price of $0.06 per Settlement Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness owing to the Creditor in the aggregate amount of US $60,000 (CA $82,500) (the " Debt Settlement "). The Creditor is one of the original optionors of the Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico, and the Debt Settlement is for the final payment owed to the Creditor.
"The Palos Verdes project remains an important asset for Prismo Metals," said Alain Lambert, CEO. "We continue to monitor Vizsla Silver's exploration activities in the Panuco district and how it might impact our exploration plan at Palos Verdes. Mr. Lambert noted: "In their July 29 th , 2025 news release , Vizsla Silver stated: Notable targets to be tested in the central, and east area of the district with potential to host similar mineral resources to that outlined in Project #1 in the west include: Jesusita-Palos Verdes is a northeast trending vein target in the east area of the district. Positive drill results and alteration-based interpretations done by Prismo Metals, combined with significant silver anomalies on surface and extensive vein outcrops warrant additional drilling at depth. "
The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Panuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. The project is surrounded on three sides by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSE: VZLA).
In connection with the second closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants" ) and paid finder's commissions of $600 to certain qualified finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10.
All securities issued or issuable in connection with the Private Placement and the Third Closing and the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, PhD., CPG, and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on three silver projects (Palos Verdes, Silver King and Ripsey) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Private Placement, the issuance of the Settlement Shares, the Company's exploration plans at the Palos Verdes project and the completion of and use of proceeds from the Third Closing.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the potential inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and the risk that the Company will not complete the Third Closing.
Although management of the Company has attem pted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
