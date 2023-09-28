Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee"), recommends that Alpha shareholders accept the revised take-over bid (the "Increased Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. (the "Offeror"), a subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.48 per Common Share, more particularly described in the Notice of Variation and Extension filed by Tecpetrol on September 22, 2023.

The Board will provide greater context regarding its recommendation to shareholders that they accept the Increased Offer in a Notice of Change to Directors' Circular (the "Notice of Change") to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Notice of Change will also be mailed to all persons required to be sent a copy under applicable securities laws.

The Notice of Change will include a letter to shareholders from the Board, which will summarize the principal factors considered by the Board in reaching its recommendation, set out below.

  • The Company has been undertaking a sale process for its Tolillar Project (the "Sale Process") and subsequently, a broad strategic review regarding a possible corporate transaction (the "Strategic Review") for a total period of 10 consecutive months. Tecpetrol's unsolicited offer served to disrupt the Sale Process as well as the Strategic Review, thereby frustrating the efforts of the Company to obtain appropriate value for shareholders. As of the date hereof, the Strategic Review has not yet resulted in a binding offer to sell the Tolillar Project or to purchase the Common Shares, and the Company does not expect one to materialize before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday October 3, 2023, the current expiry time of the Increased Offer. Accordingly, while a financially superior offer may ultimately surface, the Increased Offer is the only offer to purchase all of the outstanding Common Shares that is currently open for acceptance by shareholders.
  • PI Financial Corp. ("PI Financial") has delivered a written opinion to the Special Committee that, as of September 28, 2023 and based on and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth therein and other such matters that PI Financial considered relevant, PI Financial is of the opinion that the consideration offered to shareholders under the Increased Offer is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders.
  • Based on a press release from a minority shareholder, the Board believes that not less than 2.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be tendered to the Increased Offer. However, to the knowledge of the Special Committee after reasonable enquiry, as of September 27, 2023, none of the directors or officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their Common Shares to the Increased Offer.
  • The new consideration of $1.48 per Common Share in cash represents a 19% increase from the $1.24 per share cash consideration offered by the Offeror on June 8, 2023 and a 24% premium to the closing price of the Common Shares on September 21, 2023, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Increased Offer.

In its careful review of the reasons for its recommendation, the Special Committee considered a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following:

  • As disclosed in the Directors' Circular, the Increased Offer remains highly conditional, effectively providing Tecpetrol with an option to withdraw or proceed with its offer in its sole discretion.
  • There is no certainty that Tecpetrol can meet the conditions of the Increased Offer that may not be considered to be discretionary. In this regard, even though the Offeror has waived the Minimum Tender Condition (as defined in the initial Tecpetrol take-over bid circular dated June 8, 2023 (the "Original Formal Offer")), for the Offeror to successfully conclude the Increased Offer, there must be validly deposited under the Increased Offer and not withdrawn that number of Common Shares which represent more than 50% of the outstanding Common Shares, excluding those Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by the Offeror or by any Person (as defined in the Original Formal Offer) acting jointly or in concert with the Offeror, which is a statutory non-waivable condition (the " Statutory Minimum Tender Condition "). There can be no assurance that this Statutory Minimum Tender Condition will be satisfied.
  • The Offeror has advised that, if the Statutory Minimum Tender Condition is met and the Offeror is obligated to take up Common Shares, but the Offeror is unable to complete a Subsequent Acquisition Transaction (as defined in the Original Formal Offer), it will evaluate its alternatives, which may include purchasing Common Shares in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, in another take-over bid for the Company or other transaction to acquire additional Common Shares. Any additional purchases will be at the discretion of the Offeror, and could be at a price greater than, equal to or less than the Increased Offer consideration of $1.48 per Common Share in cash.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor, Cozen O'Connor LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor and McMillan LLP is serving as the Special Committee's legal advisor. PI Financial Corp. has been appointed independent financial advisor to the Special Committee. Longview Communications & Public Affairs is serving as government and public relations advisor and Kingsdale Advisors is serving as strategic shareholder and communications advisor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

Kingsdale Advisors
1 800 749 9179 (toll free in North America)
+1 647 251 9740 (collect, outside North America)
contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Increased Offer, the Sale Process and the Strategic Review, and statements concerning the intentions of directors and officers of Alpha, and shareholders, to tender Common Shares to the Increased Offer and the possible results thereof. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further discussions, if any, between the Company, Tecpetrol and other third parties, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the Sale Process or the Strategic Review or to do so on a timely basis, global economic conditions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, include numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumALLI:AQLNEO:ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
Alpha Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Alpha Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI)

Alpha Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Shareholders in an Open Letter.

Caravel Capital Investments Incorporated, a Bahamian investment firm, this morning published an open letter to all Alpha Lithium Corporation ("ALLI") shareholders outlining the reasons Shareholders should tender Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" offer of C$1.48 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today filed the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA" or "PEA #2") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"), under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.alphalithium.com . The Company also provides an update on its ongoing strategic review process, which continues with active discussions with multiple, multinational parties.

A series of announcements have occurred over the past weeks, which supports the Company's view on the long-term value of the Company's projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Tolillar Salar with an effective date of August 8, 2023 (the "Resource Estimate"), on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

One week after announcing its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after tax NPV of US$1.5 billion, Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE. A link to the significantly improved Resource Estimate July 17, 2023, news release can be found on the Company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Significantly Increases Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Significantly Increases Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to report substantial increases to both indicated and inferred categories of lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") equivalent ("LCE") resources in the Tolillar Salar in Salta, Argentina. The updated resource estimate includes 3,626,000 tonnes of indicated and 1,393,000 tonnes of inferred LCE.

Alpha's latest drilling campaign resulted in a 70% increase to the "indicated resource" category and a 20% increase to the "inferred resource" category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces an update to its plans to construct its first battery anode facility (BAF) in Mauritius

In connection with the Mauritius BAF location, the Company advises that the lessor has not delivered the premises free from any occupant(s) or occupation pursuant to the terms of the long term lease agreement (the "Agreement") and accordingly the Company has therefore terminated the Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Alpha Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

Lithium Investing

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals: Building Western Australia’s Next Major Manganese Mine for the EV Battery Market

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

×