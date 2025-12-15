Almadex Commences Diamond Drilling at The New Hope Copper Porphyry Project, Arizona, USA and Grants Stock Options

Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") is pleased to announce that it has started a scout exploration drill program at the Company's wholly owned New Hope copper-gold porphyry prospect in Arizona. The initial hole of the program is not expected to be completed before the Christmas break. Further drilling plans will be made based on the geological observations made in the first hole upon completion in the New Year.

J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, "We are excited to be drill testing the porphyry target we have defined at New Hope using combined target vectoring technics such as alteration and geological mapping, fluid inclusion petrography, geochemistry and geophysics. We look forward to reporting progress in the New Year."

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to a director of the Company to purchase an aggregate 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.47 per share expiring on December 12, 2030.

Qualified Persons
Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Almadex
Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan J. Poliquin"

Morgan Poliquin, President and CEO
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, the New Hope exploration drilling program. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

This news release also does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact Information:
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Almadex MineralsDEX:CATSXV:DEXGold Investing
DEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Almadex Minerals

Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to report that the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program is progressing positively at the Wagyu Gold Project (Figure 1). A total of 1,896 m has been drilled so far over 20 drill holes, with an average depth of 95m. The program is... Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Bank of Canada Governing Council met on Wednesday (December 10) for the final... Keep Reading...
Transition Metal

Transition Metal

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the... Keep Reading...
Stack of gold bars with gold up arrow.

Marmota Unveils High-grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Marmota (ASX:MEU) has revealed the first detailed assays from its maiden program at the Greenewood gold discovery in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.In a Thursday (December 11) release, the company highlighted results including 95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 22 metres (as part of a... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce that it completed on December 11, 2025, the second tranche of a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing