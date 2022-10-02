Lithium Investing News

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the " Company ") advises that Mr Peter Coleman has been appointed as a Director of Allkem effective 3 October 2022 and will assume the role of Chair from Martin Rowley who has indicated he will retire from the Board at the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") to be held on 15 November 2022.

In welcoming Peter to the Allkem Board, current Chair Martin Rowley commented, " Peter is an outstanding successor to the Allkem Chair, having demonstrated throughout his career the attributes necessary to guide Allkem through its next growth phase. He is ideally suited to lead the Company's successful delivery of its strategy to triple production by 2026 and maintain at least 10% of global market share in the medium term. The Board and I are delighted to welcome Peter ."

CEO and Managing Director, Martin Perez de Solay said, " I would also like to congratulate Peter and welcome him to Allkem and the Board. Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be highly beneficial as we continue to grow Allkem ."

Peter Coleman said, " I am very pleased to be joining a company with such an outstanding portfolio of operating and development assets and that operates with such a strong commitment to sustainability and shared value for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board, management team and all employees to continue the success that Allkem has achieved to date ."

Biography of Mr Coleman

Mr. Coleman is the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Woodside Energy Group Limited, Australia's largest independent gas producer, having served in that role from 2011 until his retirement in June 2021.

Prior to joining Woodside, Mr. Coleman spent 27 years with the ExxonMobil group in a variety of roles, including Vice President – Asia Pacific from 2010 to 2011 and Vice President – Americas from 2008 to 2010.

Mr. Coleman is currently a Non-Executive Director of NYSE listed Schlumberger Limited (since 2021) and is the Chair of Infinite Green Energy, an unlisted Australian green hydrogen renewable energy company (since August 2021). He is also the Chair of H2EX, an unlisted Australian hydrogen exploration start-up (since April 2022) and the Chair of DIRECT Infrastructure, an unlisted Australian-based offshore wind developer (since June 2022).

Since 2012 Mr. Coleman has been an adjunct professor of corporate strategy at the University of Western Australia Business School and, has Chaired the Australia Korea Foundation since 2016. He is the recipient of an Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award from Monash University and a Fellowship from the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering. Mr. Coleman has been awarded Honorary Doctoral degrees in Law and Engineering from Monash and Curtin Universities respectively and, was awarded the Heungin Medal for Diplomatic service by the republic of South Korea.

Other items

Mr. Dylan Roberts has been appointed joint Company Secretary and Mr. Rick Anthon will retire from his role as joint Company Secretary effective from this announcement. Mr. Roberts joins Mr. John Sanders as the joint Company Secretaries for Allkem.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.


Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release (Release) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.


